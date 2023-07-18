“Drugs must be tested despite AI”

Where can a drug start? “Artificial intelligence (AI) helps us a lot with this question,” says Susanna Zierler from the Institute for Pharmacology at the Medical Faculty of the Johannes Kepler University in Linz. According to the lock and key principle, AI can offer various suitable substances that may have the potential for a drug. “Artificial intelligence is an up-and-coming field. But we will have to think about new quality standards,” says the pharmacologist.

