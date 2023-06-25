drugs not to be used

One of the most widespread nuisances among citizens. One of the most unbearable to manage, they say it in fact.

In most cases those who suffer from headaches are destined, in some way, to manage in a completely natural way, by force of circumstances, a situation that can often have enormous implications on everything that one is inclined to do in a day. Work, errands, home, everything, absolutely everything. Often citizens suffering from headaches take medications to combat them. One wonders if those drugs can really represent the solution.

In most cases you opt for pain-relieving drugs, often purchased without even the indication of your general practitioner. Specifically, it refers to medicines codeine-based opiate painkillers. In fact, it could all be wrong.

These products are used in case of headaches, whether it is a migraine disorder, acute or chronic, which really shouldn’t be used, regardless of the same intensity of pain felt. In short, these drugs are often abused.

Recently the French magazine “60 Million Consumers”, reiterated how too often specific medicines are misused in France. In 40% of cases, in fact, citizens who take codeine do so in an attempt to appease their headaches.

Nicolas Authier, head of the department of pain medicine at the university hospital of Clermont-Ferrand on the matter said as follows: “We are facing a double abuse, by prescribers and by patients. The problem is, since codeine it is not very effective against headaches, the patient takes it back. He therefore runs the risk, on the one hand, of developing new headaches due to drug abuse and, on the other, of developing an addiction”.

Headache, perhaps the remedy is not the right one: the opinion of the ISS

The Istituto Superiore di Sanità (ISS) seems to have the same opinion regarding the inappropriate use of these specific drugs, which even refers to hypothetical unpleasant consequences: “Painkillers are a viable solution to relieve headache disorders but, if used more than 2 or 3 times a week, they can themselves become the cause of headaches. Painkiller headaches, or rebound headaches, are repeated headaches or newspapers caused by taking painkillers for several months”.

In detail, therefore, referring to the risk of rebound headaches, the ISS refers to the following drugs, which should not be taken for disturbances like headache:

codeine paracetamol non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) (e.g. aspirin and ibuprofen) specific anti-migraine drugs (e.g. sumatriptan)

“Among these – specifies the ISS – painkillers containing codeine are those with the highest risk of causing headaches from excessive use of drugs”. In any case, it should always be rely on the advice of your general practitioner before making decisions that could later prove downright harmful. Maximum attention, therefore, and never rush to take risks, taking drugs that are not suitable for the type of disorder to try to defeat a pain that literally, often, becomes unbearable.

