Drugs: Substitute health insurance funds extend tax exemptions for pharmacies in the event of supply bottlenecks

Berlin – The substitute health insurance funds (TK, BARMER, DAK-Gesundheit, KKH, hkk and HEK) have extended their declaration on tax exemptions in the event of drug supply bottlenecks. Pharmacists can thus continue to react more flexibly if a prescribed drug is not available due to bottlenecks. The declaration of assumption of certain costs beyond the legal and contractual requirements first came into force in January 2023 in response to supply bottlenecks for fever and antibiotic juices for children. The extension is valid until September 30, 2023.

“Even in the case of difficult supply conditions, our insured persons should be able to rely on the best possible supply of medicines,” says Ulrike Elsner, Chair of the Board of the Verband derersatzkassen e. V. (vdek). “With this self-commitment to the German Pharmacists’ Association as our contractual partner, we would also like to support the pharmacists in their work in an unbureaucratic manner.”

dr Hans-Peter Hubmann, Chairman of the German Association of Pharmacists (DAV), says: “Unfortunately, delivery bottlenecks will remain a major challenge for pharmacies for the foreseeable future if they want to properly care for their patients. The German Association of Pharmacists welcomes the fact that the substitute health insurance companies now want to continue to make it easier for their insured persons to be cared for. A lot of effort and bureaucracy is saved for the pharmacies if the substitute health insurance companies assume the costs above the fixed amount in the event of a proven supply bottleneck and do not demand a new prescription if a prescription is necessary.”

Prerequisites for tax exemptions

If there is a proven supply bottleneck, the replacement health insurance companies will cover the costs if

a drug is dispensed above the fixed amount. in the case of a prescribed finished medicinal product, a prescription is issued and invoiced without the need for a new prescription to be issued. Individual imports are delivered without prior approval. Drugs are dispensed for which the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) has made it easier to place them on the market.

The full statement is available at vdek.com.

