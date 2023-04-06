“People thought I was an alcoholic.” A rare disease nearly destroyed the life of a Florida teacher. The 40-year-old Mark Mongiardo suffers from the so-called Auto Brewery Syndrome. His body produces alcohol without him consuming it. Like Mongiardo

„Daily Mail“

says he lost his career and his house because of it.

At school he was accused of “smelling of alcohol,” he says. His wife thought he was stealing beer. And while driving, he was stopped twice in six months for “drunk driving” – even though he hadn’t touched a drop of alcohol.

Auto Brewery Syndrome: This is behind the disease

What’s behind it? If a patient suffers from ABS, a fermentation process is set in motion in his stomach. Due to the proliferation of yeast fungi in the intestine, this converts carbohydrates into liver-damaging alcohols such as butanol, methanol and ethanol. The alcohol then goes straight into the bloodstream.

A few years ago, researchers at Richmond University drew attention to the disease in a case study. They published their results in the journal

„BMJ Open Gastroenterology“.

At that time, too, it was about an American who was noticed during an alcohol test. He actually hadn’t been drinking – his body was making it instead. The scientists were able to detect yeast in his intestines, which converted carbohydrates into alcohol. In other words, his body was brewing some kind of beer.

“These patients experience the same effects as drinking alcohol: their body and breath smell of alcohol, and they are sleepy,” Fahad Malik, the study’s lead author and chief of internal medicine at the University of Alabama, told MD

„CNN“.

“I had symptoms of poisoning from slurred speech to balance disorders. And that even happened at social events where I wasn’t drinking,” Mongiardo said.

The consequences could therefore be irreparable damage to the liver in addition to the risks of alcohol consumption in everyday life or road traffic. Psychological effects are also possible. The background of the syndrome is a disorder of the digestive tract. Often antibiotics or other drugs affecting the intestinal flora are the trigger for this.

In the American’s case, researchers at Richmond University blamed the changes in his digestive tract on the course of antibiotics he took years ago. The only difference compared to alcohol intoxication would be that those affected could be treated with medication.

First diagnoses in the 1970s

So far, only a few cases of ABS are known, scientists speak of an “underdiagnosed disease”. There are

no general criteria

to diagnose the disease. Accordingly, it is not known how many people worldwide suffer from the syndrome.

Japanese researchers first identified the disease in the 1970s, and ten years later scientists also diagnosed the syndrome in the USA. So far, no case is known from Germany.

Treatment

Since the disease is very rare, the treatment methods have not been well researched. In order to prevent the body from producing alcohol unintentionally, doctors advise patients to change their diet. For example, Mongiardo lives low in carbohydrates and largely avoids pasta and pizza – not so easy, as the American with Italian roots says “Daily Mail”.

He also takes pills. Doctors prescribe patients antifungals and probiotics, for example, which are intended to ensure that the bacteria in the intestine normalize. Nevertheless, according to the 40-year-old: Every time before he drives, he takes an alcohol test.