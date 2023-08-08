Drunkoressia, the new eating disorder that afflicts many very young people

Skipping meals to compensate for the caloric intake of alcoholic beverages is not only a trend, but a dangerous condition known as “drunkorexia”.

Alcoholic beverages not only have negative effects on our health in the long run, but they are also high in calories which do not bring any nutritional value to our body, greatly contributing to the increase in body weight. Recently, it is emerging among young people a worrying trend: offset calories by not eating or limiting food intake before drinking. This behavior is extremely risky to your health and can lead to serious consequences.

Is called “drunkoressia” and can seriously affect the physical and mental health of adolescents. In fact, it can cause eating disorders, increase the risk of addiction, cause anxiety and depression. In addition, when alcohol is drunk on an empty stomach, the effects can be faster and more intense, slowing down its absorption and increasing the risk of intoxication. This situation reflects the distorted perception of body image that our society has, but it can also be a wake-up call to deeper problems.

Drunkorexia, a dangerous reality

The drunkoressia it is a complex phenomenon that can be fueled by multiple cultural and psychological factors. Among them, the social pressure to adapt to certain standards of beauty, the association between alcohol and entertainment and the desire to avoid the negative impacts this can have on one’s appearance. Furthermore, it is strongly correlated with behaviors such as “binge drinking”, i.e. excessive and compulsive consumption of alcoholic beverages in a short period of time, often during the weekend, with the intention of remove inhibitions and improve social interaction.

A trend fueled by various factors, including the obsession with appearances (often more pronounced in women) and in trying to always be attractive, partly due to low self-esteem and a difficult relationship with one’s body. Added to the social pressure of having to meet certain aesthetic expectations is the mistaken belief that drinking without eating is a manageable and temporary habit, without excessive health risks.

The drunkoressia, however, is a sad reality that should not be underestimated or normalized, as scholars point out. Although it is quite widespread, it is extremely harmful and cannot be considered as a healthy or sustainable lifestyle. It is crucial to recognize the signs of this behavior e seek help if necessary. People suffering from this condition need support and targeted interventions to overcome these self-destructive habits and to build healthier eating relationships.

