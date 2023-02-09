Home Health Dry eye syndrome, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment
Dry eye syndrome, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment

Dry eye syndrome, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment

If left untreated, dry eye syndrome can have serious and disabling consequences. Here’s how to recognize and treat it

25% of Italians suffer from it, in particular women over 45 and 90% of women who have reached menopause. We are talking about the dry eye syndrome, a chronic disease which affects the lubrication of the eye.

Dry eye syndrome: symptoms

The most common symptoms are obviously dry eyes, tingling, discomfort in light (photophobia), itching, burning, redness and the sensation of having an external body in the eye. Two other symptoms of dry eye syndrome, also called tear dysfunction syndrome, are excessive tear evaporation (dyslacrimia) and decreased tear production (hypolacrimia). Dyslacrimia is associated with insufficient oily lipid layer covering the tear film, while hypolacrimia occurs when the lacrimal glands fail to produce tears with enough aqueous component.

The diagnosis

Dry eye syndrome is a condition that takes years to manifest itselfwhose symptoms are often underestimated. This is why it is important, especially if the symptoms are prolonged, to rely on an ophthalmologist. The diagnosis occurs after a careful history and clinical evaluation during the visit. To evaluate the amount of tears produced in a given period of time, the test the Schirmer, which is performed by placing small strips of blotting paper on the eyelid margin. Then there is the test of Break Up Time (BUT), which analyzes the time between a blink, i.e. the rapid closure and reopening of the eyelid, and (keeping the eyelids open) the formation of small dry areas in the pre-corneal tear film. If this time is less than 10 seconds it is considered abnormal. Finally there is the test with lissamine green stainingwhich highlights the diseased cells without the need for anesthetic, and the tear osmolarity testwhich allows you to evaluate the alterations of the surface of the eye allowing rapid and precise diagnosis and the choice of therapies to be applied.

treatment of dry eye syndrome

It is essential to avoid self-medication and self-diagnosis, thinking of resolving the symptoms with a few drops of lubricating eye drops. Once a certain diagnosis has been made, it is the ophthalmologist who deals with the prescription of a suitable therapy for the patient based on the evaluation of the clinical and instrumental data. The therapy consists first of a home care with eye drops, wipes or foams for cleaning the eyelidssupplements to be taken by mouth and then with cycles of Pulsed Light treatments to be performed in the clinic.

