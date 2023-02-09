25% of Italians suffer from it, in particular women over 45 and 90% of women who have reached menopause. We are talking about the dry eye syndrome, a chronic disease which affects the lubrication of the eye.

Dry eye syndrome: symptoms — The most common symptoms are obviously dry eyes, tingling, discomfort in light (photophobia), itching, burning, redness and the sensation of having an external body in the eye. Two other symptoms of dry eye syndrome, also called tear dysfunction syndrome, are excessive tear evaporation (dyslacrimia) and decreased tear production (hypolacrimia). Dyslacrimia is associated with insufficient oily lipid layer covering the tear film, while hypolacrimia occurs when the lacrimal glands fail to produce tears with enough aqueous component.

The diagnosis — Dry eye syndrome is a condition that takes years to manifest itselfwhose symptoms are often underestimated. This is why it is important, especially if the symptoms are prolonged, to rely on an ophthalmologist. The diagnosis occurs after a careful history and clinical evaluation during the visit. To evaluate the amount of tears produced in a given period of time, the test the Schirmer, which is performed by placing small strips of blotting paper on the eyelid margin. Then there is the test of Break Up Time (BUT), which analyzes the time between a blink, i.e. the rapid closure and reopening of the eyelid, and (keeping the eyelids open) the formation of small dry areas in the pre-corneal tear film. If this time is less than 10 seconds it is considered abnormal. Finally there is the test with lissamine green stainingwhich highlights the diseased cells without the need for anesthetic, and the tear osmolarity testwhich allows you to evaluate the alterations of the surface of the eye allowing rapid and precise diagnosis and the choice of therapies to be applied.