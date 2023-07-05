Dry eye – what are the symptoms and methods of treatment

Dry eyes are a common symptom that should not be downplayed. One in six Germans carries the problem with them, but only the smaller part does something.

are typical of the problem

– eye redness

– Itching and burning of the eyes and with increasing tendency during the day

– Itchy, dry feeling in the eyes

– Sensitivity to light and pain

– blurred vision

– Foreign body sensation (comparable to a grain of sand, but all rubbing doesn’t help)

– intolerance to contact lenses

Even if the symptoms are similar, the causes are very different. It is by no means a uniform clinical picture, but rather widespread symptoms.

KCS Keratoconjunctivitis sicca

The scientific name of the syndrome describes the clinical picture of dry eye. The immediate cause is a disruption in the tear film. This can be due to a restriction in the production of the tear film or an incomplete structure of the three-layer tear film.

We, the optician Carl Müller in Frankfurt, carry out a tear film analysis in our shop and help to find solutions to your problem.

DED should definitely be treated because there is a risk that the inflammatory processes in the eye will lead to permanent damage.

The reasons

Some of these are in the area surrounding the affected person.

1. Screen work: If you don’t take regular breaks, you risk dry eyes. Medicine speaks of “Office Eye Syndrome” or, in the case of computer gamers, of the “Gamer Eye”.

2. Air conditioners: These often provide an unnaturally low level of humidity, which in turn can be harmful to the eyes.

3. Environmental pollution: Exhaust gases of all kinds and dust can cause inflammation of the eyes.

Some causes must be sought in the person concerned.

1. All kinds of allergies can be associated with DED.

2. Medications can cause dry eyes as a side effect. These include the commonly prescribed beta blockers (low blood pressure) and the “pill”.

3. Autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis often accompany DED symptoms.

4. Vitamin A deficiency leads to thick, dry conjunctiva.

5. Lid margin inflammation can have various causes, often an infection and always requires treatment.

6. The skin condition rosacea is mostly associated with DED symptoms.

7. Age-related changes in hormone balance can also trigger these symptoms.

There are also numerous other causes of KCS symptoms that should always be clarified.

Contact Lenses and Dry Eye

DED is considered a possible side effect of wearing contact lenses.

We, your optician Carl Müller in Frankfurt, advise you individually on the basis of a tear film analysis on ways to improve the wearing comfort of your contact lenses.

The therapy of DED

If the production of the tear film is disturbed in terms of quantity, this can be counteracted with artificial tear fluid. This is available without a prescription in any pharmacy. In the event of disruptions in the composition of the tear film, the causes must be determined.

Dry eye in Frankfurt is treatable and the symptoms can be relieved. An ophthalmological examination must clarify whether it can be completely cured.

In many cases, regular breaks from screen work and a humidifier in air-conditioned rooms help to alleviate the symptoms.

If your complaints arise in connection with wearing contact lenses, you should let us, your optician Carl Müller in Frankfurt, inform you about Ortho-K lenses and hard lenses.

Optician Carl Müller is your competent contact for glasses, contact lenses, magnifying vision aids/optical aids and eye examinations as well as vision training in Frankfurt am Main.

As a traditional optician company in the heart of downtown Frankfurt, we combine the customer orientation and sustainability of a family business with the highest level of modern opticians.

As your optician, we offer you 360° care in all areas of ophthalmic optics. Find out more about our company and our highly trained employees on our website.

