Dry eyes from too much heat, home remedies within everyone’s reach

Exposure to heat or air conditioning leads to dry eyes in the summer: the methods to take care of it are at home

After a long winter, summer has officially arrived, both in terms of calendar and in terms of temperatures. The effects of heat, increasingly sudden due to climate change, are strongly affecting the general well-being. Although hot days may please those about to leave for the holidays, they bring with them a number of unpleasant health consequences.

One of the aspects that mainly suffers from it, are the eyes. It is always very frequent to be faced with annoyance phenomena which generally manifest themselves with ahypersensitivity to lighta sense of eyestrain or, at worst, a itching, burning and ad migraine. All symptoms not to be overlooked, attributable to what can commonly be defined eye dryness.

This type of problem can appear at any time of the day and in any subject, making life difficult. The causes of the eye disorder that appears in the summer can be attributed to several cases. This could be, for example, prolonged exposure toair conditioning, which forces the eyes to a sudden change in temperature between hot and cold places. But it is also the habit of keeping the window down in the car that can affect the dryness caused by gusts of wind. The phenomenon can also intensify in those who take certain medicines or suffer from allergies. Fixing it though, won’t be that complicated. Just follow some simple home tricks.

Taking care of dry eyes at home: simple and effective ideas

the view it is one of the senses that are used most in life and it is precisely for this reason that the well-being of the eyes is essential for the purposes of serenity. Suffer from ocular xerosis, or an annoying dryness, can interfere with work as well as the use of devices and recreation. But in the event that this typically summer problem should arise, all that remains is to remedy it with very simple methods.

We will first start with the wraps, to be prepared at home without any difficulty. Very effective are those at chamomile, which are soothing and restore eye health. Also recommended mauve, but in the absence of these ingredients, even simple warm or hot water will do. The ideal will be to use gods cotton pads which will be soaked and then left on the eyes for at least 10-15 minutes. One of the best known but always very effective remedies for hydrating the eyes are the cucumber slices. Also to be left to act for a while, they will give immediate freshness.

As far as external agents are concerned, it will be good to limit exposure to as much as possible air conditioners e sunrays. In the latter case, should it happen, you will always need to protect yourself with shielding sunglasses. But eye health also comes from within. When the problem of dry eyes makes itself felt, it is advisable to enrich your diet with Omega-3, contained for example in salmon, which helps to rebalance the fatty acids. At the same time it will be necessary to give up alcohol, in favor instead of a greater consumption of water. It is advisable to take at least 2 liters per day.

