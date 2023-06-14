Dry eyes, run for cover immediately: don’t underestimate these signs

Do you have dry eyes? The reasons could be the following; absolutely do not underestimate the thing.

Spring brings allergies and it is now well known. The main symptoms are itching of the palate, sneezing and dry eyes. The latter, however, may be the signal for something more profound. There are several pathologies that see them as protagonists. But let’s see together what it is and when it is essential to pay attention to the thing.

There are times when it is important to worry if we notice that our eyes have tear disorder.

It is also true that, very often, this condition it is simply due to the advent of spring which inevitably carries pollen with it. This is very common and affects a large part of the population. Dry eye is a syndrome that manifests itself with the almost total absence of the tear quantity. In this way the cornea appears completely unlubricated and the annoyances that can be generated are different and of various types.

The real question that needs to be asked is: when you really need to worry of dry eye? Let’s find out together.

The symptoms that dry eye causes in humans

The first thing you notice when our tear duct is very poor, is the perception of a foreign body inside our eye. Redness and burning are also clear alarm bells that should not be underestimated. In the end blurring of vision and discomfort in light they can be a symptom of dry eye. The main reason that can cause this condition is undoubtedly the use of contact lenses for too long a period.

However, to ascertain your dry eye contact will be crucial your trusted ophthalmologist. Let’s see together when to worry.

When and why you need to worry if you have dry eye

It is crucial to contact your eye doctor immediately about this condition because it can often be the consequence of some more serious diseases. Just think that it can be due to systemic diseases such as Lupus or diseases related to the Thyroid. But also for the imminent arrival of menopause (it is essential here to contact your gynecologist). Furthermore also the unbalanced intake of drugs it can cause dry eyes.

However, the following pathologies can also trigger this annoying condition: conjunctivitis, blepharitis and glaucoma. Lack of vitamin A is also a major reason that can lead to dry eye. Finally, the excessive use of air conditioning, the abuse of cigarettes and too much exposure to electronic products such as smartphones or computers can increase this risk.

Don’t take this lightly run for cover right away if you get this feeling. Our eyes always deserve the right attention.

