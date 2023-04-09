Do you know that too? When the temperature drops, does the skin around your nose, mouth and cheeks suddenly begin to feel tight, appear slightly red or even itchy? Then you should act quickly. You can find out here how to properly care for your face in winter and provide it with sufficient moisture.

Did you know that over 30 percent of German women suffer from dry skin? Symptoms range from rough or cracked patches to red or itchy areas of the face. This is sometimes due to the fact that the natural protective layer of the skin (also known as the hydrolipid film) is defective and moisture can escape. Which inevitably leads to the skin becoming rough and cracked. But where does the problem come from? In fact, several factors can contribute, such as the cold outside temperatures and the dry heating air in winter. But natural skin aging, poor nutrition and stress also promote dry facial skin. The question arises: How are the symptoms treated effectively?

Face creams counteract dry skin



In order to strengthen your skin’s natural protective barrier, you should provide it with sufficient moisture. This is made possible with the help of a moisturizing cream that contains greasy or moisture-binding substances. Below you will find a small selection of different care products that have been specially developed for reddened, rough, itchy or dry facial skin:

Another important note: Talk to your doctor or pharmacist in advance if you have particularly sensitive skin or are prone to allergic reactions and skin irritation.

These home remedies relieve the typical symptoms



As with any other cosmetic problem, there are of course a variety of home remedies that are supposed to make dry facial skin soft and supple again. This includes the following products:

Aloe Vera

Avocados

Honig

healing clay

coconut oil

almond oil

olive oil

You can use these ingredients as a mask on your face, for example. You can use the products individually or mix them together. Spread this on dry skin and leave it on for a maximum of five to ten minutes. Then wipe off the face mask with lukewarm water.

Tipp:

Again, to be on the safe side, you should consult a doctor or pharmacist.

How to properly cleanse dry facial skin



In addition to the right care for dry facial skin, cleaning also plays an important role. It is therefore important that you only use mild (preferably pH-neutral) and preferably unscented products that do not dry out your skin. It is best to proceed as follows:

Always use when washing your face lukewarm waterto open your pores. Hot water, on the other hand, would dry out the skin even more. Clean your face with one mild cleaning productt that is gentle on the skin and does not attack the natural acid mantle. After cleaning, dry your face with a dry, clean towel – preferably with dabbing movementsso as not to irritate the skin. Then cream your skin with a moisturizing facial care to protect them from drying out.

