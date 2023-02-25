Dry skin can be recognized by different symptoms and appearances of the skin.

One of the most common signs of dry skin it is the feeling of dryness and tightness of the skin.

The skin appears dull and inelastic, and may be subject to itching, cracks e flaking. In some cases, they can also appear small cuts or cracks in the skin.

If you notice one or more of these symptoms on your skin, it may be helpful to consult a dermatologist for an accurate diagnosis and a recommendation on the most appropriate skincare for you.

Feeling of dryness and tightness of the skin; Opacity and poor elasticity; Itching; Cracking and peeling skin; Small cuts or cracks in the skin, even painful; redness; Increased sensitivity; Wrinkled or scaly appearance. Gentle cleansing for dry skin Dry skin often feels uncomfortable after cleansing, especially if soap or other cleaning products are used with aggressive surfactants. Cleanse dry skin with a milk, a gentle, lipid-enriched cleansing gel or oil specially formulated for dry skin. If using a micellar gel, apply all over the face with fingertips, then pat dry with a cotton pad. The ideal would be to use the cleansing kit for very dry skin by Clarins. Repeat until the skin is completely clean. Complete your skincare routine with thermal water and a rich moisturizing cream specially formulated for dry and sensitive skin. Refreshing toner for dry skin The dry skin is devoid of the natural lipid coatingor the protective shield of the skin. It is therefore important to scrub the skin with a toner after cleansing, such as the tonic for very dry skin by Clarins. This serves to deeply cleanse and rebalance the pH. This allows the lipid coating to build up and regenerate better. At the same time, dry skin becomes more receptive to subsequent moisturizing products. A rich day cream is particularly suitable for the care of this skin type. This ensures the restoration of the protective function of the skin. With regular use of a toner, your skin will be hydrated and gently smoothed. How to deeply moisturize dry skin Almond oil, jojoba oil, sesame oil, argan oil and apricot kernel oil they are excellent for hydrating dry skin because they provide hydration and regulate the water balance, while also leaving a pleasant protective film on the skin. Shea butter deeply absorbs, cushions and retains moisture. These oils are best when supplemented with an active ingredient oil such as rosehip oil, sea buckthorn pulp oil, raspberry nut oil, or pomegranate seed oil. Also hyaluronic acid it is an excellent remedy for dry and mature skin. The allantoin promotes wound healing, cell regeneration, water retention and gives the skin a soft and fresh look. Sorbitol is a sugar substitute and a great moisturizer. 1-3 pinches in the water phase increase the skin's ability to absorb moisture. The fitoceramidi A, E, F they are a complex of active ingredients based on vegetable ceramides and vitamins A, E and F. Phytoceramides prevent excessive moisture loss, which reduces wrinkles and fine lines on the skin and counteracts their formation. It supports the barrier function of the skin and increases its hydration level. An important active ingredient for stressed, mature and very dry skin. You can also decide to use an excellent one re-boost moisturizer or one dry skin creamsuch as that of Biotherm. If you want to hydrate your skin more, before the moisturizer or oil, you can decide to make one moisturizing sheet mask,like that of Foreo.

