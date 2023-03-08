It is possible to delay the damage produced by muscle dystrophy and improve the conditions of patients and their life expectancy? Could be. This is because a group of researchers from the‘Inserm of Paris led by an Italian researcher originally from Lodi, Valentina Tagliettidiscovered a new molecular mechanism, which, at least in rats, made it possible to obtain these results.

The Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a serious and progressive muscle condition caused by mutations in the muscle dystrophin protein. These mutations make muscle fibers vulnerable to repeated cycles of damage and disrupt normal muscle regeneration, ultimately leading to lethal muscle weakness. “In practice – Taglietti explained to 30Science.com – we have discovered that Duchenne muscular dystrophy involves a loss of muscle regeneration in both patients (children with Duchenne dystrophy) than on our animal model. Basically, the muscle loses its ability to reform new fibers early and this happens in all muscles except in the extra-ocular muscles which are a group of six muscles that allow us to move the eye. Why these muscles remain completely immune to the disease is still a mystery for biology, so we decided to exploit this knowledge to see how these muscles regenerate during pathology, focusing on the stem cells of these muscles and comparing them, through a transcriptomic analysis, with stem cells from other muscles that are diseased. In this way we found a different gene expression profile and we focused on this receptor”.

This is the thyroid stimulating hormone receptor (TSHR), which activates adenylate cyclase and helps prevent premature senescence of muscle stem cells. Furthermore, the treatment of rats with forskolin – a compound isolated from a root extract that activates adenylate cyclase – increased both muscle stem cell proliferation in diseased muscles, both muscle regeneration, improving muscle strength and endurance in physical tests. In other words “We have succeeded – explains Taglietti – in re-establishing muscle regeneration in all muscles and in stimulating the stem cells of the other muscles as well (those affected by Duchenne’s disease) to continue regenerating new fibres”. This is a very important result because “in Duchenne – explains the researcher – the problem is that the muscles, by losing this ability to regenerate, no longer produce new fibers and in the end the muscle tissue is replaced by fibrosis or adipose tissue. TO at that point no therapy will ever work because the muscle is now dead and not even the therapies that aim to re-establish the production of dystrophin will ever work for the simple reason that there is no longer a muscle tissue on which to intervene”. With this new approach dystrophy is not being treated “which – explains Taglietti – is a disease of genetic origin, which continues to produce its effects on the body, but our idea is to be able to maintain the muscular structure as much as possible , stimulating regeneration, in such a way as to improve the quality of life of patients and their families and make children eligible for future clinical trials”. It is a question of avoiding wheelchairs, assisted breathing, spinal support for these children. “We hope to give these children a few more years and also give them a better life.”

There is still a long way to go before we get to a clinical trial on humans. “Now – says Taglietti – we are doing a long-term preclinical test to see if this therapy works in an animal model with a longer treatment than what we have proposed in this first work. We are verifying whether this therapy also has an effect on the heart and diaphragm, the muscles most compromised by the disease, and we are also trying to make this molecule more specific in order to interact optimally with muscle stem cells. Finally we would like to verify whether this therapy can be used in conjunction with other approaches, for example alla gene therapy”.

Emmanuel Perugini