Duck legs with potatoes, carrots and vegetables | > – Guide – Cooking

Ingredients:

Clean and lightly salt the duck legs. Peel and slice the potatoes and carrots.

Peel the ginger, deseed the chili pepper, pluck the rosemary needles from the stalks. Roughly chop the prepared spices first, then place in a mortar. Add the star anise and some olive oil and mix everything into a thick mass.

Heat the clarified butter and olive oil in a spacious roasting pan and fry the duck legs in it until golden brown. Remove from the roaster, add the potatoes and carrots and also brown them a little. Add 2 ladles of broth, then mix in the spice mixture and some salt.

Place the legs on top of the vegetables and simmer for at least 1 hour. Keep adding a little broth so nothing burns. The vegetables should not boil in the broth, just stew. If you like, you can finish cooking the legs and vegetables in the oven at 180 degrees.

The meat is done when it comes off the bone easily and no more red meat juice escapes.

Divide the legs at the joint and serve each with 1 portion of vegetables.

