Due to Vitiligo, 16,000 Ligurians Are Dealing With Isolation, Stress, Depression, Stigma

Due to Vitiligo, 16,000 Ligurians Are Dealing With Isolation, Stress, Depression, Stigma

Today, vitiligo is considered an autoimmune disease in which genetic and environmental factors condition its appearance. It is now well known that vitiligo greatly influences the quality of life of the affected patient causing a reduction in self-esteem, isolation, considerable psychological stress and depression, and precisely for this reason and, for the now known implications of the immune system in the development of the pathology, cannot and must not be considered as a mere cosmetic problem. Added to this is the fact that vitiligo is a stigmatized disease.

Faced with a picture like this, where they affect people’s lives with isolation vitiligo, stress, depression and stigmathere is the need to intervene by first creating multidisciplinary clinics to evaluate the patient with vitiligo at 360 degrees. She is convinced of it Aurora Parodi, SIDeMaST Delegate, Italian Society of Medical, Surgical, Aesthetic Dermatology and Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Liguria Region. He spoke about it at the event organized by Motore Sanità, “Project Vitiligo, Piedmont and Liguria.

