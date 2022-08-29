Home Health Dungeons 4 Announces First Trailer – Dungeons 4 – Gamereactor
It’s been five years since we got a new set in the Dungeon series, but now Dungeon 4 has announced its first trailer. Although it’s only CG, we still know that the dark elf Thalya is back, and we’ll be building a dungeon again while ruling over a huge army of creatures.

Here’s the premise, according to the press release:

“Build a cozy and comfortable dungeon to meet the needs of your creatures and rule them, then send them to the Overworld, kindly reminding the good people who live there that absolute evil rules their land. With new and Collect your evil in a dynamic way and unleash it in the lush green forests and plains of the overworld, transferring them to the dark side. However, make sure your dungeons are well protected by traps and by your creatures Protect, because those pesky overworlds won’t just smack their thumbs when you turn their land into the most enjoyable vacation paradise of absolute evil.

Dungeons 4 will launch next year on PC, PlayStation 5, Switch, and Xbox Series S/X, and from day one, it’s also included in Game Pass. Check out the announcement trailer below.

