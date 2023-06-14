Dupuytren’s disease could be traced back to Neanderthals. The Study » Science News

Researchers have discovered a link between Neanderthal genetic material and an unusual health disorder affecting modern humans.

The disorder in question is Dupuytren’s disease, also known as Viking disease, a hand condition that can cause some of a person’s fingers to become permanently bent. Neanderthals who lived 40,000 to 50,000 years ago undoubtedly suffered from some form of this condition. Through genetic mixing they have passed on this vulnerability to the humans living next to them in Northern Europe. As explained in a new article just published in Molecular Biology and Evolution, Dupuytren’s disease is much more common in people of Northern European ancestry than in those whose ancestors came from Africa. Indeed, the name “Viking disease” comes from its prevalence among the descendants of the ancient Viking warriors who once ruled Scandinavia. Highlighting the latter relationship, one study found that approximately 30% of Norwegians over the age of 60 have symptoms of Dupuytren’s disease, usually in the middle and/or ring fingers. “This is a case where encounters with Neanderthals affected disease sufferers,” said the paper’s lead author, evolutionary geneticist Hugo Zeberg of the Karolinska Institute in Solna, Sweden. However, he stressed that it’s important not to overstate the connection between Vikings and Neanderthals. It was in Europe that much of the interbreeding between Neanderthals and modern humans occurred between 42,000 and 65,000 years ago. African populations lived apart from the Neanderthals, who occupied Eurasia exclusively. As a result, people of African descent today possess only traces of Neanderthal DNA. In 1999, a Danish twin study determined that the development of Dupuytren’s disease is strongly influenced by heredity, with its heritability factor estimated at 80%. While other risk factors for the condition have been identified, including age, alcohol use, and diabetes, a genetic predisposition must always be present. This means that Neanderthal genetic material absorbed into the human genome is, in a very real sense, the true cause of this condition. It was the prevalence of Dupuytren’s disease among Northern Europeans in particular that intrigued scientists enough to motivate their study of the condition’s genetic origins.

To facilitate their research, the team of experts led by Hugo Zeberg analyzed data collected from 7,871 people with the disorder and 645,880 control subjects listed in the UK Biobank, the FinnGen R7 collection and the Michigan Genomics Initiative. Their aim was to identify the presence of genetic variants that could be linked to Dupuytren’s disease. Through an extensive comparative analysis, the scientists identified 61 genetic variants associated with Vikings disease, including three known to come from Neanderthals. More significantly, the second and third most strongly associated variants came from Neanderthals, suggesting that these extinct human cousins ​​were particularly susceptible to Dupuytren’s disease. The scientists participating in the study believe that the widespread prevalence of this condition in human populations today would be highly unlikely without contact and interbreeding with Neanderthal populations. Contrary to popular belief, researchers have confirmed that Neanderthals and Homo sapiens interbred, leading many humans today to possess inherited genetic material from their Neanderthal ancestors. Studies have shown that approximately two percent of the human genome consists of DNA from distant Neanderthal ancestors. Only traces are found in those descended from people who lived in sub-Saharan Africa, based on the lack of Neanderthal penetration in that part of the world. While it may not seem like much, human development has been significantly affected by the presence of this genetic material. The study linking so-called Viking disease to Neanderthal genes isn’t particularly surprising, because other studies have found a clear connection between our generic Neanderthal heritage and various human health conditions.