After 4 years without taking antiretroviral drugs, the 53-year-old has not had a relapse and is in good health .

Another HIV patient And recovered after a stem cell transplant.

It is a 53enne di DusseldorfGermany, underwent a bone marrow transplant to treat leukemia that developed along with the HIV infection.

After 4 years without antiretroviral drugs, the man is in good health

After 4 years without taking antiretroviral drugs10 since the transplant, the man has had no relapses and is in good healththe researchers reported. This case is therefore added to those of other patients who have followed the same path: famous are those of Berlin and London.

The team of researchers, led by doctors at the University Hospital of Düsseldorf, now hopes that the information obtained will be useful for further studies on HIV and to help patients recover from infections without undergoing this strenuous operation in the future.

The HIV-infected man had received a stem cell transplant in 2013

The story of the Düsseldorf patient was told by Nature Medicine and was then picked up by various international media.

The man had been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia 6 months after starting HIV therapy and in 2013 had received stem cell transplant.

In 2018, after careful planning and constant monitoring by doctors, they decided to stop HIV antiviral therapywhich until then had ensured control of the residual virus.

“More research is needed on how this can be made possible beyond these conditions”

As reported by Sky News, Bjorn-Erik Ole Jensenone of the authors of the study, pointed out that it is possible “to confirm that HIV replication can be prevented on a sustainable basis by combining two key methods. On the one hand, we have the extensive depletion of the viral reservoir in the immune cells and, on the other hand, the transfer of HIV resistance from the donor’s immune system to the recipient, so that the virus has no chance of spreading. new”.

“Not More research is needed on how this can be made possible outside the narrow set of conditions we have described“, added the expert.

Read also: A new malaria vector mosquito has been discovered: it adapts to any environment

Read also: This is how Covid stresses the heart: the US study that proves it