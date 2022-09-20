Sunday evening, during the warm-up before Roma-Atalanta, Paulo Dybala he raised the white flag: the left leg flexor had something, a discomfort that did not allow him to take the field. Yesterday, however, the Joya got the ok from the Argentine doctors and responded to Lionel Scaloni’s summons, flying to Miami to join the Selection. Without avoiding training.

Che Joya in the gym

During the Italian night between Monday and Tuesday some images appeared on social media that made a part of the environment turn up their noses in Rome: Paulo immediately worked in the gym, as evidenced by some shots published by thealbiceleteste on Twitter. Thirty-six hours after the forfeit against Atalanta, the former Juventus appears already smiling to train with his team mates, including weights and exercise bikes. And, probably, without that flexor discomfort that had knocked him out a day and a half before atOlympic.