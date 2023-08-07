Dybala is not enough, Giallorossi knock out in the 90th minute

The editorial staff Sunday 6 August 2023, 6.33 pm

TOLOUSE (FRANCE) – Thanks to goals from Dallinga and Begraoi, Toulouse beat Roma in the penultimate pre-season friendly played at the Municipal Stadium in Tolosa. The goal of the momentary equalizer for the Giallorossi had been signed by Dybala. The Argentine left the field in the 36th minute of the first half as a precaution. Relive the live broadcast of the challenge.

21:23

90+5′ – Final whistle: Toulouse beat Roma 2-1

After five minutes of added time, the match director sends everyone to the locker room. Toulouse beat Roma 2-1. Begraoui’s goal in the 90th minute was decisive.

21:19

90+1′ – Cristante booked

Do it by Cristante, who pulls Begraoui: yellow card for the Roma midfielder.

21:18

90′ – Toulouse goal: Begraoui

Two new entrants pack the opening goal for Toulouse: Gelabert flies to the right and serves Begraouiwho anticipates Mancini and bags behind Svilar.

21:10

82′ – Changes in Toulouse

Outside Genreau, Suazo and Sierro, inside Gelabert, Lahmadi and Begraoui. After a minute Costa (who commits a foul on El Shaarawy) injures his ankle and goes out.

21:06

78′ – Pellegrini close to scoring

Nice ball from Mancini Per Pellegrini, who runs from close range: saved by the goalkeeper.

21:05

77′ – Whirlwind of changes

Jose Mourinho calls back to the bench Belotti and Bove, inserting Solbakken and Pagan. In Toulouse outside Aboukhlal and inside Bangre.

21:02

73′ – Nervousness and two yellows

Do it by Abukhlal on Bove. A quarrel ensues between the players, which leads the referee to book the Toulouse player (who had committed the offence) and Pellegrini.

20:57

68′ – Yellow card for Celik. Change in Toulouse

Three minutes after entering the field, Celik gets yellow for a foul in midfield. In the meantime, Onaiwu and Kamanzi are on the field in Toulouse.

20:54

65′ – Mourinho Richiama Kristensen

Another change in Rome: inside Literate per Kristensen.

20:46

57′ – Low rhythms, Kristensen tries

Slower rhythms than in the first half: Roma dangerous with Kristensen, who receives from Pellegrini and tries a cross shot in the center of the area, which is rejected with difficulty by the Toulouse defenders.

20:34

46′ – The second half has begun: four substitutions for Roma

The second half of Toulouse-Roma has begun. It starts again from the result of 1-1.

For Rome on the pitch Svilar, Mancini, Spinazzola and El Shaarawy for Rui Patricio, Ndicka, Zalewski and Aouar. In Toulouse Diarra for Magri.

20:16

45+1′ – Halftime

After a minute of added time, the match director sends everyone to the locker room. Toulouse and Roma go into the break at 1-1.

20:12

42′ – Mourinho furious with the fourth official

The Roma coach is very nervous with the fourth official. TO Mourinho I didn’t like some of the referee’s choices.

20:06

36′ – Substitution for Roma: Dybala out

Paulo Dybala leaves the pitch: Pellegrini enters in his place. The Argentine striker’s match lasts just 36 minutes. The Argentine felt discomfort in his groin and at the first sign he asked for a change as a precaution. (READ EVERYTHING)

20:04

34′ – Rui Patricio saves Roma

Dybala falls asleep on the edge of the area and naively loses the ball, favoring the insertion of Casseres: central conclusion, rejected by Rui Patricio.

20:01

31′ – Rome one step away from doubling with Kristensen

Nice play by Zalewski who flies away on the left wing; cross shot, swept by the goalkeeper who ends up on the feet of Kristensen. The shot from the right winger is blocked by Restes.

19:55

25′ – Draw by Roma: Dybala’s magic

Close-range free kick for Roma: Dybala he kicks with his left foot and draws a perfect trajectory, which lands behind leftovers

19:52

22′ – Toulouse dangerous

Nice play by Deslerwho flies to the right and serves in the centre Dallinga: the center forward anticipates Smalling, but his deflection ends on the back.

19:48

18′ – Dallinga almost doubles

Toulouse close to 2-0: Dallinga forgotten in the center of the areaheads up after a teammate’s bank, but sends the ball to the bottom.

19:45

15′ – Roma try to push

After the first minutes of suffering, with Toulouse protagonist of a ferocious pressing, the Giallorossi tried to show themselves in the opposing half of the field. Dybala protagonist of a couple of good plays.

19:35

5′ – Toulouse ahead: Dallinga

Toulouse score on first chance: accurate cross per dallingawhich anticipates the exit of Rui Patricio and bags.

19:30

1′- Toulouse-Rome, match started

The challenge between Toulouse and Rome has begun, the penultimate friendly match of the Giallorossi team. Kick off for Toulouse.

18:42

Toulouse-Rome, the official formations

TOULOUSE (3-4-3): remains; Suazo, Nicolaisen, Costa; Desler, Sierra, Casseres, Genreau; Magri, Aboukhlal, Dallinga. All.: Martinez.

ROMA (3-5-2): Rui Patricio; Llorente, Smalling, N’Dicka; Kristensen, Aouar, Cristante, Bove, Zalewski; Dybala, Belotti. Coach: Mourinho.

18:34

Municipal Stadium – Toulouse

