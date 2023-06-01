Home » Dybala, moving post for Roma fans: “Proud of you”
ROMA – After the decisive penalty scored by Montiel he burst into tears and didn’t hold back. Perhaps, of all Paulo Dybala he was the one most devastated at the final whistle against Sevilla, he dreamed of lifting his first international trophy of his career at club level. A bad evening, which Joya had directed with the usual classy coup, a goal packaged with two touches, a stop and Bono’s shot. Useless though. Mourinho consoled him on the pitch, while Oriana with a creepy post on social media, where the Argentine wanted thank the Roma fans.

Dybala’s message to Roma fans

Dybala on his Instagram profile wrote: Proud of US and Proud of YOU, all the fans who followed us to Budapest and who supported us from home and from the Olimpico, regardless of the outcome, we gave our best! Playing for this team is not just a sport or a job but an honour. We have rejoiced together during this journey and also cried, tears of suffering that demonstrate the value we have given to these people. Come on Rome always“.

From Morata to Jacobs: how many comments on Dybala’s post

Such sincere and affectionate words immediately triggered the emotional reaction of the Roma fans, who invaded the post with comments of admiration and support for Dybala. Among the many also those of Morata is Jacobswho have dedicated hearts to Joya, and of Damian of the Maneskinswho replied: “We love you Paulo”.

