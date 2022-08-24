The Argentine has chosen not to stop to better prepare the match with a particular flavor, for him and for the fans, against the bianconeri on Saturday at 18:30

Paulo Dybala he also trains on the day of rest. After the victory of the Roma 1-0 against the Cremonesethe technician José Mourinho he had given his boys a day off. The Argentine striker has chosen not to stop in view of the challenge with a particular flavor, for him and for the Roma fans, against the Juventus on Saturdays at 6.30pm. Joya, as seen on her social media, did a workout in the gym with her partner Oriana Sabatini.