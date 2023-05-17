Home » Dybala yes, Smalling and El Shaarawy almost. But all three start on the bench – Forzaroma.info – Latest As Roma football news – Interviews, photos and videos
Mourinho recovers pieces in view of tomorrow’s historic semi-final in Leverkusen

Dybala yes, Smalling and El Shaarawy almost. Roma are recovering pieces in view of tomorrow’s historic semi-final in Leverkusen, writes Francesco Balzani on I read. However, one of the three will hardly start as owner. Mourinho doesn’t want to take risks even in view of a possible final and will spread the changes over a match that could last up to 120′. La Joya trained partially in the group yesterday, the other two will try today in the finishing. Instead, he will start as owner Wijnaldum, already decisive in two European semi-finals (against Barça and Roma). Also recovered Celik in ballot with Zalewski.

The team will leave today for Germany, conference at 18.20 for Mou who is scheduled to meet the Friedkins next week and has received another endorsement from Totti: “He’s a number 1, I hope he stays“. Meanwhile the first phase of the season ticket campaign will start today with pre-emption for already registered members.

