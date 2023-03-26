Wonderfully fragrant flowers, great weather and lots of sun – for us personally, spring is the most beautiful season! We don’t know about you, but we are already looking forward to the Easter holidays and the good time with our family. Whether as a colorful spring decoration or to hunt for eggs in the garden – beautifully decorated Easter eggs are simply part of Easter and an excellent activity for the whole family. Don’t feel like store-bought egg dyes and want to try something new? Dye eggs with kitchen paper? It might sound a bit strange at first glance, but the result is truly magical! So, what are you waiting for? Read on and learn how to dye colorful Easter eggs here!

Coloring Easter eggs with paper towels: It’s that easy

More and more people want to do without the overpriced egg dyes from the store, which are full of chemicals anyway. Whether using natural materials or coloring eggs with rice – there are now endless interesting and extremely creative ways to conjure up pretty Easter eggs and create our own works of art. However, in the last few days a whole new method has caught our attention and that is – dyeing eggs with kitchen paper. The technique is super simple and the result is wonderful Easter eggs that are ideal for your spring decorations.

Materials needed

And here’s the best news! To color eggs with kitchen paper you only need a few things and we’re sure you already have them all. So get the kids and have fun!

Hard-Boiled Eggs – For best results and for the colors to pop, choose light-colored or white eggs

Different food colors

kitchen paper

Vinegar

spray bottle

Small rubber bands or cable ties

plastic bag

Dye eggs with kitchen paper: step-by-step instructions

Dyeing eggs with kitchen paper – we couldn’t imagine a better activity for the whole family. The method may take a while, but trust us – it will definitely be worth the wait.

After you boil the eggs, dry them well.

Next, wrap the eggs individually in kitchen paper and secure the ends with the rubber band or zip tie.

Then put a few drops of several food colors on the paper. Let your creativity run wild and experiment with a wide variety of color combinations.

Mix apple cider vinegar and water in a spray bottle in a ratio of 3:1 and shake the bottle well.

Spray the kitchen paper generously with the vinegar mixture. After just a few seconds you will see the colors blending together.

Make sure there are no white spots – the kitchen paper should be completely covered with paint.

Next, gently squeeze the eggs over the sink to scoop out the excess vinegar.

Place the eggs individually in plastic bags and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

Here’s a little tip – the longer the eggs stay in the fridge with paper towels, the more intense and brighter the result will be.

Dye eggs with paper towels and egg dyes

Do you have some egg colors left? Instead of coloring these in one color as usual, try our paper towel Easter egg idea instead. In the end, the eggs even get some of the paper, which makes for a really unique and special touch.

Materials needed:

Heart bought Egg

Egg colors of your choice

kitchen paper

Old Newspapers

Several bowls

Dye eggs with kitchen paper: