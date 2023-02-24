She contracted a virus during breast surgery and underwent a second surgery. The patient denounces the doctor that she risks prosecution.

It should have been a simple breast surgery, but a few hours after the operation the patient began to feel very strong pains. In a short time, her fever rose: during the operation which, according to the magistrates, would have been carried out by the doctor in her office in a “completely unsuitable environment, devoid of any authorization”, she contracted a virus.

“Pseudomonas aeruginosa”, this is the name of the bacterium for which the woman was brought back under the knife to remove the newly implanted prostheses. Thus a surgeon with an aesthetic studio right behind Villa Borghese risks ending up on trial on charges of personal injury: after the investigations by the Nas, the 415 bis which precedes the request for indictment has already been notified, as he explains the Republic.

What happened

The story began on November 4, 2021, when the patient underwent lipofilling in the hospital. The operation seemed to have gone well, but the next day the woman began to experience her first pains, from high fever to swollen breasts. A doctor friend of the patient, imagining that she could be dealing with a difficult situation, immediately prescribed an antibiotic which, despite her intake, it did not bring her any benefit. Then her discovery: the woman had contracted a violent infection. When she asked the surgeon for an explanation, however, she did not receive any response and decided to get in touch with the carabinieri who, after the complaint, they mobilized the Nas to investigate the case. During an inspection, the bacterium that affected the woman was found right in the doctor’s office.

The second operation to remove the prostheses

In the meantime, the woman’s conditions had worsened: for this reason she underwent the second operation. After the removal of the prostheses in February 2022, the situation seems to have improved.

Furthermore, according to the prosecutors, the surgeon he also would not have “complied with the code of medical ethics”by not presenting to the patient “the recommendations indicated by the guidelines and good clinical-care practices for not having informed the patient of what could have happened before undertaking the operation”: no signature on the informed consent document, in practice.