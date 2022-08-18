Home Health Dying Light 2 Stay Human gives us a sneak peek at its first paid expansion
Health

Dying Light 2 Stay Human gives us a sneak peek at its first paid expansion

by admin
Dying Light 2 Stay Human gives us a sneak peek at its first paid expansion
news-main-body”>

news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

文章： Eirik Hyldbakk Furu – Gamereactor.cn

Back in May, we received the disappointing news that Dying Light 2 Stay Human’s first major story expansion had to be delayed until September, but at least Techland appears to be keeping that promise.

The Polish studio gave us a brief teaser trailer for the extension we now know as Bloody Ties. That’s just my guess, but it seems like it will introduce a new faction that loves fighting, and it will give us the chance to compete in gladiator-like matches. Especially since the press release says the place is called the Holocaust Hall and includes the following:

“What danger awaits you? How can you defeat them? What will you get in return? One thing is for sure…it will be brutal!

We’ll know for sure next week, as the full reveal will be at Gamescom’s opening night live show on August 23rd.

This article and pictures are used with permission from Gamereactor, the original text is published here

See also  Epic Game Store finally has a shopping cart

You may also like

Former Nintendo of America President Reveals He Has...

New Tales from the Borderlands will be released...

Is organic food even better?

West Nile, 25 cases in the Region. The...

“Gradual preparation, top condition in mid-season”

B6, here is the anti-anxiety vitamin

cases on the rise throughout Italy

Renato Pozzetto has a sudden illness and is...

Do not repeat mistakes made with Covid

Taiwan’s independent soul-like game “Memory Frontier: Thymesia” will...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy