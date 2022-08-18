news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

文章： Eirik Hyldbakk Furu – Gamereactor.cn

Back in May, we received the disappointing news that Dying Light 2 Stay Human’s first major story expansion had to be delayed until September, but at least Techland appears to be keeping that promise.

The Polish studio gave us a brief teaser trailer for the extension we now know as Bloody Ties. That’s just my guess, but it seems like it will introduce a new faction that loves fighting, and it will give us the chance to compete in gladiator-like matches. Especially since the press release says the place is called the Holocaust Hall and includes the following:

“What danger awaits you? How can you defeat them? What will you get in return? One thing is for sure…it will be brutal!

We’ll know for sure next week, as the full reveal will be at Gamescom’s opening night live show on August 23rd.

This article and pictures are used with permission from Gamereactor, the original text is published here