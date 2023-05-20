Home » Dying Light 2 will get scarier with the next update, Techland promises
Dying Light 2 will get scarier with the next update, Techland promises

Apparently Techland has plans to deliver Dying Light 2 Still scarier with the next free updatewhich will be available in early summer 2023, in particular as regards the exploration of the game world at night, when the brain eaters become more aggressive and threatening.

If the Gut Feeling update released last month introduced more realistic dismemberments and a new weapon crafting system, with the next goal the developers want players “if they do it in their pants” from fear, as confirmed by game director Tymon Smektała in an interview with TheGamer.

“Horror has become a big part of Dying Light’s DNA, so we’re going to make sure that’s reflected in the gameplay experience moving forward,” Smektała said.

“Our next update, scheduled for early summer, focuses on exactly that: we are intensifying the nocturnal experience, making it scarier. We hope to create a tense experience that will have our players pissing their pants.”

“We plan to do everything possible to achieve this: game mechanics, visual tricks, scary sound effects. Get ready!”

In addition to the busy schedule of updates and new post-launch content of Dying Light 2, Techland is working on a new fantasy game, of which they showed the first image last month.

