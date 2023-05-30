‘Dynamic’ 60fps in Performance mode, Square Enix confirms

Michael Galluzzi | 29/05/2023, ore 19:11

GAME INFORMATION

In a chat with GNN journalists, Square Enix’s Hiroshi Takai discussed the graphics modes of Final Fantasy 16 on PS5 and confirmed that the 60fps provided by the Performance preset are to be understood as ‘dynamic’.

The director of the next, highly anticipated RPG from Square Enix explains that in Performance mode, the refresh rate of the images on the screen of Final Fantasy 16 will not remain permanently anchored on 60fps but it will decrease according to the complexity of the scenes to be rendered and other factors.

Still according to Takai, however, the Japanese developers have taken care to ensure maximum fluidity in the most ‘sensitive’ in-game phases to potential drops in frame rate, i.e. the combat sessions. The goal of ‘stable’ 60fps, according to the Square Enix exponent, it will be retained throughout the combat phases thanks to the great optimization work done by the Japanese developers.

Indeed, Takai claims that his team spent a lot of time perfecting the performance offered by the fight scenes, for example optimizing the visual, particle and volumetric effects to ensure that each fight could remain anchored at 60 frames per second.

The frame rate drops, consequently, will (almost) exclusively concern the exploration phases and any other scene other than the fights. Even without the need for a day one patch for Final Fantasy 16, Takai still believes there are gods additional leeway to optimize the frame rate of the 60fps mode (and not only) through the patches expected after the launch, expected for June 22nd exclusively on PS5.

Source: GNN