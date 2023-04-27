Dynamic development of investors continues / Current analysis paper of …

National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Dentists

Berlin (ots)

Driven by the hope of double-digit returns, the influx of private equity companies and financial investors into contract dental care has been increasing dynamically for years. The National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Dentists (KZBV) subjected this development to a substantiated analysis right from the start and warns of the significant consequences for patient care and the health system. A newly published current analysis paper underlines the worrying spread of investor-supported medical care centers (iMVZ) and once again illustrates the great danger to the quality of care, the well-being of patients and the security of care as a whole, which these structures pose.

“Our current analysis uses clear facts to demonstrate the great importance of consistent action on the part of those with political responsibility if one no longer wants to stand idly by the increasingly threatening endangerment of comprehensive dental care by primarily profit-oriented investors. Medical and dental care must not comply with the principles sacrificed to maximize profits, rather the progressive commercialization of the healthcare system must finally be effectively stopped! The special features of dental care must be taken into account. Our specific proposals have been on the table for a long time: A spatial and – this is important – also a technical reference In addition, the creation of iMVZ registers and the obligation for iMVZ operators to provide information about support and ownership structures on practice signs and websites is urgently required to create the necessary transparency .

Minister of Health Lauterbach recently announced that he intends to restrict the buying up of practices by investors. It is time to finally follow these words with deeds and create clear legal regulations!” emphasized Martin Hendges on behalf of the KZBV board.

The results of the iMVZ analysis show, among other things:

By the end of 2022, the proportion of iMVZ among all MVZs was already 29 percent, and the trend is rising.

iMVZ still make no significant contribution to the supply in structurally weak, rural areas. 80 percent of the iMVZ settle in urban areas.

iMVZ hardly participate in the care of people in need of care and people with disabilities within the framework of outreach care. iMVZ also make a significantly below-average contribution to the care of children and young people with preventive services of individual prophylaxis.

An increasing number of iMVZs are concentrated in just a few owners: the two investors with the most iMVZs currently have 82 locations each.

At just 33 percent, iMVZ have the worst part-time quota of all forms of practice. This contradicts the argument often put forward by investors that iMVZ, in contrast to the established forms of practice and ownership structures, would take better account of the wishes of young dentists for employment and a better work-life balance.

The complete analysis paper of the KZBV can be found at www.kzbv.de/z-mvz be retrieved.

