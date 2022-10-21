Bad surprises for a group of 40 people who ate raw fish in a restaurant in Gubbio: all suffering from vomiting, dysentery and widespread malaise. On the web there is talk of “absurd and apocalyptic scene”.

We don’t talk about anything else, the case of collective diarrhea that affected a group of 40 people in Gubbio is making the rounds of social platforms, with viral photos and audio notes on Whatsapp. What really happened? What did the diners eat to be affected by such violent dysentery?

It would seem that to cause the “absurd and apocalyptic scenes” was from spoiled fish, caught by the same group on a fishing trip, but poorly preserved. The restaurant in question, located in Gubbio, has distanced itself from the incident so much that some they questioned the veracity of this story.

So the doubt remains: Is the story of diarrhea true or false? Is this a hype or a fact that really happened but told in an exaggerated way on social networks? Let’s go over the whole story.

Dysentery in Gubbio, “responsible” for all raw fish

Raw seafood is a delight for the palate but, if not stored well and chilled, they can be really dangerous. This is what happened in Gubbio a few days ago, between 8 and 9 October, when a group of 40 people went to a restaurant in the area to eat the catch of the day.

The fish in question would have been caught by the same group as part of a sports association; however, something did not go as it should have. After eating, all members of the table had violent bouts of diarrhea and vomiting and someone fainted enough to require the intervention of 118. The bathrooms of the restaurant, only two, would have been stormed by the unfortunates with scenes “more seen” e “apocalyptic”say the audios on Whatsapp.

Is group dysentery in Gubbio a fake news? Let’s be clear

The tragicomic story could be a sensational case of fake news. The events that have taken place seem “extreme”: people who vomit and run away to the bathroom uncontrollably, called 118, dysentery in the street and in the car, and so on and so forth. All leaked not from official sources but from viral audio on Telegram and Whatsapp, without it being possible to verify who first spread the news and took the photos in circulation.

In short, to stay on the subject, there would be all the elements of an “April Fool”, but spoiled.

The declarations of the restaurateur

Another element in favor of the fake news thesis is the statement by the owner of the restaurant where the incredible collective diarrhea originated. These are the words of him released to The newspaper:

“We had allowed the members of the fishing company to have lunch in our restaurant. They brought raw fish to them from outside and, as far as I know, they had it filleted in another place. So we only hosted the over one hundred people. This might be enough to justify me, but I would like to deny what is circulating on social media. It is talk that is fueled by popular voices “. We wanted to create a case that does not exist by publishing even scabrous fake images, since the people immortalized are not in my place. “

In conclusion, with regard to this affair it would be right to speak of “diarrhea”, but only “verbal”.

