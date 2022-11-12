Do you want to advertise on this site?

When a child at school is listless, disturbing, not paying attention, educators should understand the reasons for this by resorting more to a investigative and punitive method. They would thus discover that certain behaviors are the consequence of a neurodiversity, what is generally called dyslexia. Neurodiversity is therefore a constitutional feature. It is not a disease.

