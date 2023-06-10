Dyslexia, how to identify it in order to intervene immediately: the number of cases is constantly growing

Do you suspect you are dyslexic? Don’t feel out of place, you wouldn’t be the only one with this disorder.

Problems related to learning are much more common than you think and need to be talked about to avoid taboos remaining.

Dyslexia is a learning disorder of neurobiological originwhich leads to difficulties in reading, writing and recognizing sounds, words and numbers. Generally the dyslexia manifests itself already in the first years of schooling and may persist throughout life, although with age dyslexic individuals learn compensatory strategies that mitigate the disorder.

Dyslexia: symptoms, associated deficits and intervention strategies

Dyslexia is thought to have originates from an anomaly in the functioning of some brain areas involved in linguistic processing such as Wernicke’s area, Broca’s area and Halle’s area: these areas therefore respond in an altered way to visual and auditory stimuli that give rise to reading and comprehension.

In dyslexic children a slow to decode written wordsthe tendency to confuse similar graphemes (bd, pq), the difficulty in automating the association between grapheme and phoneme e the reversal of letters and numbers. This leads to a difficulty in reading fluency and spelling. In dyslexic people they are though retain intellectual abilitiesthere are no comprehension deficits or attention problems when the contents are presented orally.

interventions for dyslexia they aim to improve decoding and reading skills, spelling, writing and numeracy. They predict a multidisciplinary approach involving psychologists, speech therapists, special education teachers and child neuropsychiatrists. In addition to learning strategies such as concept maps, diagrams and summaries is important stimulate the use of mind maps, graphic schemes and other visual tools that help dyslexics organize and remember information.

Why are more and more kids dyslexic?

In 2016, only 2% of the Italian population was diagnosed with dyslexia, a percentage that now reaches a score of 5.6. To explain the reason for this drastic increase is Dr. Messina.

“This increase goes hand in hand with the increase in diagnoses of all neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism spectrum disorders, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Tourette’s syndrome. […] In addition, the percentage of children with learning difficulties has also increased in recent years. These are those pupils who, despite the presence of some difficulties, manage to compensate for them in the first years of school, but when the workload and the complexity of the topics covered increase, the latter emerge”.

The main reason therefore lies in the knowledge that people are hiring towards themselves and the problems that may arise in the course of their lives.