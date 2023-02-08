Once the fateful threshold of the “doors” has been exceeded, cardiovascular diseases are very common. Various factors increase the risk of developing these pathologies, including dyslipidemia. This term refers to a increase in blood lipid values. Among these substances, some are more dangerous than others. To keep them under control, it is important to practice physical activity and follow a healthy diet. And when these good habits aren’t enough, you can rely on very effective drugs.

DYSLIPIDEMIA: 4 RISK CLASSES FOR LDL CHOLESTEROL — If no dyslipidemia should be taken lightly, there are some substances that should be monitored more than others, as they expose to greater health risks. The lipids to keep under control are triglycerides and, above all, cholesterol. In particular, a specific fraction of the latter is very important: the so-called “bad” cholesterol, which in scientific terms is called Ldl. “If until a few years ago an LDL cholesterol limit was indicated that was valid for everyone, regardless of health conditions, recently the European Society of Cardiology has indicated different thresholds depending on the cardiovascular risk of each subject” explains the Professor Daniele Andreini, head of the Clinical Cardiology and Cardiac Imaging and Sports Cardiology Unit at the Irccs Galeazzi-Sant’Ambrogio Hospital in Milan. The cardiovascular risk in people with dyslipidemias has been divided by the European Society of Cardiology into 4 stages: low, moderate, high and very high. Individuals at low risk should maintain LDL cholesterol levels below 116 mg/dL, those at moderate risk below 100 mg/dL, those at high risk below 70 mg/dL, and those at very high risk. below 55 mg/dl. See also New head of the Laboratory Medicine of the Poma of Mantua

DYSLIPIDEMIA: YES TO PHYSICAL ACTIVITY, BUT… — In the case of dyslipidemia, how do you assess which risk class a person falls into? “In addition to age, various factors are taken into consideration, such as LDL cholesterol values ​​greater than 190 mg/dL, serious arterial hypertension, a family history of coronary heart disease which has caused heart attacks, moderate renal insufficiency and diabetes mellitus longtime. The presence of just one of these conditions is enough to be at high risk while the risk is very high when there is also coronary artery disease” replies Professor Andreini. Dyslipidemias, including the increase in LDL cholesterol values, are favored by a sedentary lifestyle, being overweight, an unregulated diet (and in particular rich in fats and sugars, especially if consumed in the evening) and also genetic predisposition. To keep blood lipid levels under control, it is therefore important to follow a healthy diet that avoids the accumulation of extra kilos and to carry out regular physical activity, preferring aerobic disciplines. “People with dyslipidemia and with a very high risk of a cardiovascular event should consult with their doctor to establish how to train. The practice of a sport can in fact also be the basis of a clinical event, for example a heart attack” observes the expert.