Freitag, 03.03.2023, 19:32

Dyson calls for handsome prices for its vacuum cleaners, hair care devices and air purifiers. After all, there is a full 50 percent discount on accessories such as brushes, nozzles, attachments and replacement filters until Sunday. The original goods sometimes cost less than their replicas. All offers at a glance.

Genuine Dyson products at half the price The products from Dyson are characterized by innovative technologies and high quality – at least that’s what the fans of the British cult brand swear by. When it comes to accessories, on the other hand, many owners of a Dyson device resort to replicas or alternatives from third-party manufacturers, which promise the same functionality and full compatibility at a significantly lower price. In many cases, however, a bland aftertaste remains. If you don’t want to take a risk or pay too much, you should take a look at the throw current discount campaign. Because Dyson himself offers numerous in his online shop Half-price accessories through Sunday 5 March 2023 – You save a whopping 50 percent. For example, a replacement filter for the air cleaner costs between 28 and 37.50 euros instead of 56 or 75 euros, depending on the model. There are also entire accessory sets for the cordless vacuum cleaner for only 49.95 euros instead of the regular 99.90 euros.

The discount is automatically deducted in the shopping cart, so it is not necessary to enter a code. The only drawback: If the order value is less than 75 euros, fall Shipping in the amount of 6 euros. After all, returns within the framework of the 30-day return policy for free. By the way, Dyson grants access to the accessories one year warranty . We have summarized all Dyson accessories for you below. 50 percent discount on vacuum cleaner accessories

The cordless vacuum cleaners from Dyson can be used with various Upgrade or retrofit nozzles, brushes, adapters and charging stations. For example, you can clean furniture, mattresses, car seats or hard-to-reach places even more effectively. Pet accessory set for 44.95 instead of 89.90 euros

Car vacuum accessory set for 49.95 instead of 99.90 euros

Household care set for 39.95 instead of 79.90 euros

Cordless vacuum cleaner accessory set for 49.95 instead of 99.90 euros

Furniture cleaning set for 39.95 instead of 79.90 euros

Car care set for 39.95 instead of 79.90 euros

Complete cleaning set for 39.95 instead of 79.90 euros

LED crevice nozzle (Dyson V8, V10 and V11) for 24.95 instead of 49.90 euros

LED crevice nozzle (Dyson V11 and V15) for 24.95 instead of 49.90 euros

LED crevice nozzle (Dyson Omni-Glide) for 24.95 instead of 49.90 euros

Extension hose (Dyson V7, V8 and V10) for 14.95 instead of 29.90 euros

Extension hose (Dyson V11, V12 and V15) for 14.95 instead of 29.90 euros

Extra soft brush (Dyson V7, V8 and V10) for 14.95 instead of 29.90 euros

Extra soft brush (Dyson V11, V12 and V15) for 14.95 instead of 29.90 euros

Charger for the car for 24.95 instead of 49.90 euros

Joint attachment for 14.95 instead of 29.90 euros

Upholstery nozzle for 19.95 instead of 39.90 euros

Charging station for Dyson Omni-Glide for 40.45 instead of 80.90 euros

Tangle-free mini turbine nozzle for 19.95 instead of 39.90 euros

50 percent discount on hair care accessories

If you are looking for a stylish storage box or a practical storage stand for the Supersonic hair dryer, you will also find some cheap offers. In addition, some attachments and Airwrap smoothing brushes are reduced in price. Supersonic leather storage box in black for 30 instead of 60 euros

Supersonic leather storage box in pink for 30 instead of 60 euros

Supersonic leather storage box in silver for 30 instead of 60 euros

Supersonic leather storage box in light brown for 30 instead of 60 euros

Supersonic storage stand for 24.50 instead of 49 euros

Airwrap Small fixed smoothing brush for 17.50 instead of 35 euros

Airwrap soft smoothing brush for 14.71 instead of 29.41 euros

Supersonic Flyaway attachment (black) for 19.50 instead of 39 euros

Supersonic attachment for gentle air flow (nickel) for 19.50 instead of 39 euros

Supersonic attachment for gentle air flow (black) for 19.50 instead of 39 euros

Supersonic comb attachment with wide teeth for 19.50 instead of 39 euros

50 percent discount on air purifier accessories

Thanks to the air purifiers, allergy sufferers in particular can breathe freely again. Regular filter changes are required to ensure that pollen, allergens and other microscopic particles are reliably removed from the air. These are also currently available at half price. HEPA filter with glass fibers and activated carbon (Dyson TP06, HP06 and PH01) for 37.50 instead of 75 euros

HEPA filter with glass fibers and activated carbon (Dyson HP04, DP04 and TP04) for 37.50 instead of 75 euros

TP EVO Filter MO for 30 instead of 60 euros

HEPA 13 filter (Dyson Pure Cool TP00) for 30 instead of 60 euros

HEPA filter with glass fibers and activated carbon (Dyson Pure Cool Me BP01) for 37.50 instead of 75 euros

HEPA filter with glass fibers and activated carbon (Dyson Pure Hot + Cool HP00) for 28 instead of 56 euros

HEPA glass filter (Dyson DP04) for 36.40 instead of 72.80 euros

Our assessment of the discount campaign Dyson is currently offering customers the opportunity to purchase high-quality original goods at reduced prices. Anyone who already owns a vacuum cleaner, hair styler or air purifier can save a lot here. However, some accessories are nothing more than a piece of plastic – and the price is sometimes still too high for that. You can get corresponding replicas (despite the discount) cheaper from other dealers.

mra