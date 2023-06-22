Dyson Pure Cool: €100 discount on the best cooler around

One of the most useful and versatile household appliances on the market is the Dyson Pure Cool: comfortable and easy to use, it intelligently purifies, heats or cools every room in the house. Furthermore, at the moment its list price would be around € 399.00, but for a short time you can buy it for only €299.00! A price almost on par with a Prime Day discount.

Since it’s about A truly excellent cooler, one of the best around, it is worth evaluating the offer. Especially now, that we are in the middle of summer and that temperatures will start to rise drastically over the next few weeks! In short, it is a truly unmissable opportunity for a similar product.

With the Dyson Pure Cool, you get a bundle of great features, all packed into one device. This exceptional appliance performs three fundamental roles: purifies the air all year round, heats your rooms in winter thanks to the thermostat control and offers you a pleasant coolness during the summer. No matter what the season, the Dyson Pure Cool will always be by your side to ensure a comfortable and healthy environment, combining the functions of three appliances in one practical device.

Also, thanks to the angle of adjustable oscillation from 45° to 350°, the Dyson Pure Cool is able to spread purified air throughout the room. During the winter months, you will enjoy its diffusion mode which keeps your room warm without cooling it excessively. Last but not least, with the night mode, you can reduce the brightness of the LCD screen so as not to disturb your rest, allowing the device to do its job quietly and efficiently.

It should not be underestimated that the Dyson Pure Cool is equipped with an automatic real-time detection system of the surrounding air quality. Purifies the air by capturing 99.95% of microscopic allergens and pollutants present in the environment. Furthermore, thanks to the dedicated app, you will always have your data available and you will receive notifications for the replacement of the filters, in order to guarantee maximum efficiency of the device.

Having said that, we just have to refer you to the purchase of the product, inviting you to consult the Comet page dedicated to the promotion

