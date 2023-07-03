Dysphagia: 5 million Germans suffer from swallowing disorders – what you can do

Everyone swallows up to 2000 times a day. As a rule, this runs completely automatically, without us consciously thinking about it. There is a highly complex process behind it, in which more than 25 pairs of muscles in the neck and throat are involved. If this function is disturbed, one speaks of dysphagia or swallowing disorders.

A total of five million people in Germany suffer from dysphagia. The disorder can occur at any age, but particularly affects older people. According to the Landesapothekerkammer (LAK) Hessen

only about 1.6 to 15 percent of 30 to 50 year olds are affected, 13 to 35 percent of people over 65 and 45 percent of 75 year olds.

Due to demographic change, people in Germany are getting older and older. The LAK warns that the number of cases will also increase. Affected people sometimes suffer severely. There may be pain or a feeling of pressure in the throat, also behind the breastbone or in the upper abdomen. They often have to cough while eating, they choke more often or have to gag. Some are also socially withdrawn.

“Reluctance to eat can lead to malnutrition and emaciation. If you don’t drink enough, you risk dehydration,” according to the LAK experts. Food or liquid can also get into the trachea and not be coughed up immediately, but lead to shortness of breath. “Foreign objects entering the trachea can also cause bronchitis or even pneumonia.”

Dysphagia – many different causes and symptoms

Dysphagia can have many causes. A distinction is made between two forms depending on the origin:

Oropharyngeal dysphagia (cause is in the pharynx)

Neurological diseases, eg Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis Local obstacles such as a tumor or a bulge (diverticula) in the esophagus Symptoms: Swallowing, fits of coughing, penetration of liquid or solid food into the nose or trachea

Esophageal dysphagia (cause is in the esophagus)

mechanical obstruction such as a narrowing, inflammation, scarring, diverticulum or tumor esophageal dysmotility, i.e. impaired mobility due to incoordination or paralysis in the mouth or throat Symptoms: sensation of food getting stuck in the esophagus, retching and vomiting, chest pain , inhalation of liquid food.

More shapes:

Swallowing problems in the elderly are considered Presbyphagie designated. They have no pathological cause (e.g. a tumour), but are due to the age of the patient. Connective tissue and muscles become weaker over the years. The swallowing reflex is often only triggered with a delay and medication and previous illnesses can also have a negative effect.

In addition, dysphagia can also side effect of medication and can occur, for example, with antidepressants, antiepileptics, anticholinergics, antihypertensives, sedatives (benzodiazepines), muscle relaxants and drugs for Parkinson’s disease or dementia.

Important: If dysphagia (new) occurs, you should urgently consult a doctor!

With which complaints to which doctor?

Depending on the symptoms, the right specialist will help. For problems in the nose, throat and larynx area, the ENT doctor is the right contact person. In the case of nerve dysfunctions, the neurologist and for the diagnosis of the esophagus, the gastroenterologist.

The mirroring of the pharynx, the larynx, the esophagus or the stomach can help to clarify. The so-called X-ray swallow makes the path of the food visible. Sometimes other imaging methods are also used, such as an MRI or CT.

Treatment options for dysphagia

Depending on the trigger of the swallowing disorder, the treatment options are very different.

Medication (must always be clarified with the doctor) Speech therapy and physiotherapy, e.g. trained certain muscles or muscle groups such as the cheek muscles and practiced closing the lips or chewing. Operation: removal of the cause, e.g. tumor or foreign body; Tracheotomy and insertion of a blocked tracheal cannula; PEG (percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy) in which a feeding tube is implanted through the abdominal skin into the stomach

It is also advisable that Adjust eating and drinking habits. For example, it helps to puree food. There are also special dysphagia cups and dysphagia drinking food in different flavors, which are easy to swallow due to their consistency. The LAK Hessen also advises adding lemon juice to food. This stimulates the flow of saliva and triggers the swallowing reflex.

If you have problems swallowing medication, the experts advise: “Talk to your pharmacist!” Often there is another tablet form or alternatives such as ointments, plasters or medication in liquid form. The pharmacy also has a gel-like film that can be drawn over rough or bitter pills to make them easier to swallow.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

