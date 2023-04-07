Dyspraxia It’s a coordination disorder that leads to difficulty planning and executing motor actions. The causes are not yet known, even if it is assumed that it depends on a genetic predisposition, because there is a family history of the disorder.

To follow the daily Health Pill “Dyspraxia, what it is and how to identify it”, click and listen here

Dyspraxia, when and how it manifests itself

Dyspraxia, that is typical of children, only affects motor skills and does not affect intellectual and analytical functions. It manifests itself in several ways: it can directly affect motor efficiency or language skills. In all cases, however, it makes it difficult to make movements with one’s body with the speed and harmony one would expect. The child then appears slowed down.

There are different forms of dyspraxia. In addition to what concerns the motor field, there is the one that affects language skills. In fact it is necessary to coordinate and put in sequence so many movements of the organs that allow us to emit the voice with meaning and if this ability is not optimal, there may be difficulty in expression.

Dyspraxia may appear within one and a half years of age. In this case the child struggles to make noises with his mouth (babble) and may have a delay in the development of motor activities. Or when he is a little older he may have difficulty climbing stairs, kicking a ball, taking off his clothes, holding a pencil. There are several symptoms with which this picture manifests itself in the small, some can be more evident, others more nuanced.

The interview with the pediatrician it remains fundamental in the face of these symptoms, because it can manage this situation by thinking about a diagnosis when the child appears lazy, distracted or has difficulty articulating words.

“Daily Health Pills” is the DiLei TakeCare podcast series, edited by Federico Mereta. In each episode we talk about prevention, cures and good habits.