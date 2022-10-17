The INPS pays € 290 when there are health problems but the list of these health problems is constantly updated.

In addition to the list of these health problems being updated, a series of criteria are also updated to qualify for this money.

Very often when we talk about the allowance of 290 euros we think of illnesses extremely serious and yet many ailments can give you the right to the famous check.

290 euros for many pathologies that the person concerned often neglects

The check of € 290 in fact is up to all those who have a pathology disabling.

But among the disabling pathologies today there are also a whole series of pathologies that Italians consider trivial. Among other things, many in Italy are receiving the € 290 just for depression. In fact, depression is an invisible disease which, however, has dramatically increased its incidence in recent years. Depressed people are more and more in Italy and just when there is a diagnosis of depression and nervous system disorders you can have 290 euros per month.

How to get this monthly figure

To get the 290 euros, the general practitioner needs to forward the request to INPS. Even for depression or for many other apparently trivial diseases (because they are neglected and not because they really are) there is the possibility of having this help. But the request of the general practitioner is not enough. In fact, the INPS medical commission will then draw up a report in which the percentage of disability will be established. If the percentage of disability exceeds a certain threshold, you can have € 290 per month but if there are any serious deficits can even reach 100% disability and in this case the money paid by INPS increases.

Many may have these figures

The issue of depression in Italy is not to be underestimated because very often the depressed person does not realize that he is depressed. Weight gain or weight loss Difficulty falling asleep or outright insomnia. Lack of willpower to do things and sometimes one real difficulty in leaving the house, even getting out of bed are typical symptoms of depression. Unfortunately a typical symptom of depression it is also the constant obsession with death. In these cases it is very important to discuss with the doctor not only to be able to have the INPS money but also to be able to undertake a path that can help the person get back in touch with life.