E-cigarettes have a negative impact on abstinence
Health

by admin

The IFT-Gesundheitsförderung Munich asked participants of the tobacco cessation program “The smoke-free program” about the benefits of e-cigarettes when quitting. As a result, the e-cigarette had a clearly negative effect on abstinence. Those who used the e-cigarette were less likely to be smoke-free after one year (20 percent) than the other course participants (39 percent).

A study by the Center for Interdisciplinary Addiction Research at the University of Hamburg (ZIS) dealt with the motivations for switching to e-cigarettes. Over 3,300 e-cigarette users were surveyed. The desire to quit smoking tobacco products or to have an alternative to smoking was mentioned most frequently.

Qualitative interviews by the Institute for Addiction Research (ISFF) at the Frankfurt University of Applied Sciences showed that almost none of the young people surveyed consumed e-products on a daily basis. Almost all respondents used at most once or twice a month. However, in an additional online survey, 71 percent of the adolescents and young adults reported that they had already gained experience with e-products.

