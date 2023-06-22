E-commerce gets representation of interests in the healthcare sector: working group “Digital …

Federal Association of E-Commerce and Mail Order Germany eV (bevh)

The digitization strategy for the healthcare system presented by Federal Minister Karl Lauterbach in the spring promises to trigger a “turbo boost”: Citizens should benefit from the electronic patient file (ePA) and the e-prescription. For companies in the health sector, the plans include the elimination of the 30 percent sales limit for telemedicine, the expansion of digital health offers, and also digitized procurement processes. Even these few examples show that at the interface between health and e-commerce, there is foreseeable enormous potential for better quality and more efficient medical care for people.

In order to give e-commerce companies a voice in the still young market, bevh set up the “Digital Health” working group. dr Philip Nölling, Managing Director of dpv-analytics and spokesman for the “Digital Health” working group: “The working group wants to help shape the general conditions of the industry politically through the association and connects the members to form a strong network. Together we want to show what e-commerce already has for the healthcare system and which legal adjustment screws still need to be addressed.”

“The Otto Group supports the establishment of the working group with a focus on digital health. The challenges of the future require an adjustment of the regulatory framework in order to continue to ensure sustainable healthcare. The merger within the bevh wants to provide helpful impetus and engage in dialogue with relevant stakeholders.” , says Manuel Grahammer, who is responsible for public affairs in the field of digital health at the Otto Group.

The most important concern is to achieve the political goal enshrined in the Basic Law, to ensure equality of living conditions. Because where there are no pharmacies and doctors, digital solutions and mail order medicines can provide better care for local people.

