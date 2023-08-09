E-prescription, e-patient file: Lauterbach is now catching up

Cardiologist Benny Levenson slides the insurance card with the chip into the device. A few clicks later, the electronic prescription is already issued and can be redeemed in the pharmacy. “It went surprisingly smoothly,” says 86-year-old patient Peter Jordan, who picked up and redeemed an e-prescription for the first time at the press conference in Berlin on Wednesday. By the beginning of 2024, e-prescriptions should become the norm in medical practices.

Lauterbach: Better care and reduced bureaucracy through e-prescriptions

The e-prescriptions are intended to improve the process in practice and offer more security for patients. “With the e-prescription, errors in the medication or medications that are not compatible with each other or medications that have to be changed in dosage are much less likely,” said Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach. “But we get better care while reducing bureaucracy at the same time.”

For the SPD politician, the e-prescription is a step in the “race to catch up” to digitization in the healthcare system. “To be honest, it’s no longer justifiable that we’re still printing out recipes on paper these days,” said Lauterbach. “We are a developing country when it comes to digitizing our healthcare system. Unfortunately that is the case, so we need to catch up.”

E-prescriptions will be mandatory for medical practices from 2024

From January 1, 2024, doctors will be obliged to issue prescriptions electronically. Due to technical problems, among other things, a start on a larger scale was delayed.

A new, simpler method of redeeming e-prescriptions is now set to bring about a breakthrough. Since July 1, pharmacies have been able to insert the health insurance card into a reader. Previously, e-prescriptions could also be redeemed using a smartphone app or a printed QR code instead of the usual pink slip. But not all medical practices can issue e-prescriptions. One of the prerequisites is a special connection device to the protected data highway of the healthcare system.

General Practitioners’ Association fears technical problems

There, the e-prescriptions are stored on a central server and pharmacies are authorized to access them when they insert the card. “More than 80 percent of all pharmacies already offer this function. In the course of August, by September at the latest, the function should be available across the board,” said a spokesman for the Federal Union of German Associations of Pharmacists.

The Association of General Practitioners, on the other hand, sees technical problems. One reason is that some manufacturers of practice management systems did not manage to “bring their systems into shape,” said Federal Chairman Markus Beier of the “Rheinische Post”.

By 2025, electronic patient records for everyone with statutory health insurance

A further step in Lauterbach’s “catch-up hunt” should be the electronic patient file. The e-file has been available since 2021, so far on a voluntary basis. It is a personal data store, for example for findings, X-rays and lists of medications taken. The bundled information should, among other things, avoid interactions and unnecessary multiple examinations.

But: Not even one percent of the 74 million people with statutory health insurance have an e-file. This should change by 2025, the government is aiming for a target value of 80 percent. The health insurance companies should provide broad information and automatically set up an e-file for all those with statutory health insurance by January 15, 2025 – unless the patients actively object.

Patient Protection Foundation: Doctors are the biggest brakes

For the German Foundation for Patient Protection, it is not surprising that the e-file has hardly been used to date. “Doctors are among the biggest brakes on digitization in Germany. There is already a problem when transferring the diagnoses between the practices,” said Board Member Eugen Brysch. Even if findings are available for download in a database, only the smallest part of medical practices can call them up. Instead, the patients would have to play messengers. “It is therefore not surprising that the e-file has hardly been used to date,” said Brysch.

Lauterbach: The German population is very interested in functioning data protection

Another reason for the low usage is probably data protection concerns. “Of course, we take data protection extremely seriously and compared to other countries, the data protection standards that we use for e-prescriptions, but will also use for electronic patient files, are very high,” said Lauterbach. “In Germany, the attitude of the population is that they have a great deal of interest in a functioning data protection system. And of course that has to be guaranteed in medicine.” However, it should not be the case that data protection is subsequently so excessive that it prevents electronic prescriptions or electronic patient files.

