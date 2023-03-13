For the e-prescription. Matching health cards have a six-digit number, sometimes also a receipt sign. © Gematic GmbH

Officially licensed to receive and transmit e-prescriptions is a App called “e-prescription”. It is available for free in the Google, Apple and Huawei app stores. The company developed it Gematik, which is responsible for building a secure data network for the German healthcare system. The main shareholder of this company is the Federal Ministry of Health.

So that everything works with the app, the smartphone should at least Android 7 or iOS 14 as an operating system and be NFC-enabled. The abbreviation stands for “Near Field Communication”. NFC enables data to be exchanged between devices and is used, for example, for contactless payments.

Also, one electronic health card with NFC function necessary, recognizable by a six-digit number (see picture), as well as the associated pin. Anyone who does not yet have a suitable health card but wants to use the e-prescription with all the functions can ask their health insurance company for a new card.

If the health card and mobile phone are not NFC-enabled, the app can only be used to a limited extent – for example to scan prescription codes and redeem them in the pharmacy.