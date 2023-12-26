E-prescription, premium increases and health ID: This will change in the health sector in 2024

Wednesday, December 20, 2023, 2:12 p.m

Berlin – There are many changes in the health sector coming up in 2024: While some health issues such as hospital reform and cannabis legalization have not yet been finally decided, other changes for the coming year have already been largely determined: These include, for example: B. the start of e-prescriptions in doctor’s practices or the premium increases in health insurance companies. An overview.

E-prescriptions are becoming mandatory in medical practices

From January 1, 2024, doctors will be required to issue electronic prescriptions. Patients with statutory health insurance have been able to redeem e-prescriptions since July 2023. From the new year it will be mandatory for all practices. This sets new standards in drug supply. This will change the following for patients: The familiar pink slip will no longer be issued. Instead, the e-prescription can be redeemed at the pharmacy using the electronic health card (health insurance card). The e-prescription can also be submitted digitally using your smartphone. Alternatively, the code is also available as a paper printout. The first private health insurers will also enable their insured persons to use the e-prescription in 2024.

E-prescription: How it works and how to use it

You can read about what you need to consider if you want to use the e-prescription here: > How does the e-prescription work?

The contribution assessment limit is increased

As of January 1, 2024, the assessment limit for contributions to statutory health insurance will be adjusted upwards. The same applies to statutory nursing care insurance. This increases the maximum gross income up to which contributions are levied in both statutory health insurance and long-term care insurance. Any income beyond this is exempt from contributions. In statutory health insurance, the contribution assessment limit rises at the beginning of the year to 62,100 euros per year, which corresponds to a monthly income of 5,175 euros. The compulsory insurance limit in statutory health insurance is also increasing. In 2024 it will amount to 69,300 euros (monthly 5,775 euros). Anyone who earns more than this amount can take out private health insurance.

Health insurance contributions are rising

The average additional contribution rate for statutory health insurance will rise by 0.1 percentage points to 1.7 percent in 2024. The Federal Ministry of Health agreed on this based on the results of the GKV estimator group. The average contribution of the insured is 16.3 percent of gross wages. Increasing the contribution assessment limit also increases the maximum contribution. Insured people who earn above the contribution assessment limit and insured people who receive a salary increase will therefore have noticeably higher health insurance contributions in 2024. Contributions for privately insured people will rise by an average of 7 percent in 2024. A comparison of contributions to statutory and private health insurance since 2004 by the Association of Private Health Insurance (PKV) shows that contributions have developed similarly over the last ten years. In private care, contributions will be increased on January 1, 2024 for all people entitled to assistance. The adjustments are essentially a consequence of the most recent care reforms with their additional benefit entitlements.

Artificial hip joint: G-BA decides on the possibility of a second opinion

From July 1st, those with statutory health insurance will have the opportunity to obtain a second medical opinion on an artificial hip joint. This is the case when the use, replacement or removal of a total or partial hip joint prosthesis is recommended to patients. This emerges from a resolution of the Federal Joint Committee (G-BA). According to the G-BA, an above-average number of hip joint operations are carried out in Germany, with around 240,000 patients. In the future, doctors who will act as second doctors should be able to check whether this surgical treatment is indicated from their point of view or whether other treatment options may be possible. However, insured persons will only be able to get a second opinion from a specialist in 2024 if the Federal Ministry of Health has no legal objections to the G-BA’s decision. Insured people can find specialists authorized to give a second opinion via the telephone appointment booking office of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KBV) 116117. There is no need for any change for privately insured people: you can generally obtain a second opinion.

The HealthID will complement the electronic health card

The so-called health ID will be in the doctor’s office from January 1, 2024 and with it the digital identity. The Health ID is intended to complement the electronic health card and even replace it in the long term. From the beginning of the year, those with statutory health insurance will have the opportunity to have their health insurance company provide them with a digital identity in the form of a Health ID. This can be used to log in to health apps – for example to access e-prescriptions or ePA. Use initially remains voluntary for users. Two-factor authentication should ensure the protection of your own digital identity. Private health insurers will also gradually provide their policyholders with digital identities or health IDs in order to use telematics infrastructure applications. In private health insurance, digital identities are also a prerequisite for online check-in, with which patients can transmit their health insurance number to a doctor’s practice via smartphone.

Electronic patient file: Objection is possible at the end of 2024

From the beginning of 2025, the electronic patient record (ePA) is to be introduced on a large scale in Germany. It is intended to offer various advantages for insured people: health facilities such as doctor’s offices, hospitals, pharmacies or nursing homes should be better networked. This allows e.g. B. Multiple examinations can be prevented. The treating doctors can also avoid interactions more easily when prescribing medication. Those with statutory health insurance will be comprehensively informed about the ePA at the end of 2024 and will then have the opportunity to lodge an objection with their health insurance company (opt-out). If there is no objection at the end of the objection period, an electronic patient file will automatically be created for the insured person. The first private health insurance companies will also offer an ePA and inform their insured persons about it.

About the Health Knowledge Foundation:

The non-profit, operational Health Knowledge Foundation based in Berlin wants to strengthen the competence of people in Germany with regard to health and prevention and reduce the information asymmetries between doctors and patients. To this end, it creates, among other things, health information that is understandable to laypeople based on current scientific findings, shows prevention options and treatment alternatives and promotes health knowledge in general. The founder is the Association of Private Health Insurance.

