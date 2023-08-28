E-prescriptions on the rise: more than three million prescriptions redeemed digitally

Berlin – Statutory insured persons have already used the electronic prescription (e-prescription) more than three million times. This means that usage is increasing noticeably: while almost 250,000 e-prescriptions were redeemed in June 2023, by July it was almost 350,000. One reason for this dynamic might be the simplified process. Since July 1, 2023, insured persons have been able to officially redeem their e-prescription with the electronic health card (eGK). Almost all pharmacies are now technically ready for this.

Important step: Redeem e-prescription with eGK

“The e-prescription is an important step in the digitization process of the healthcare system, which can only succeed if the insured benefit from the innovations in an uncomplicated manner,” explains Ulrike Elsner, Chairwoman of the Board of the Verband derersatzkassen e. V. (vdek). “The redemption of e-prescriptions with the eGK sets a good example here, because every insured person has an eGK – nothing more is required for the process. Another advantage is that the doctor treating you can issue follow-up prescriptions without the insured having to visit the practice again. This saves time and effort and is a great relief, especially for chronically ill people who need ongoing drug therapy.”

From January 2024, the Digital Act (DigiG) will also oblige doctors to issue prescriptions electronically. In addition, the integration of the e-prescription into the electronic patient record (ePA) is planned. “The fact that e-prescriptions should also be available via the health insurance company’s ePA apps is another important measure to bring e-prescriptions to healthcare across the board. The long-term goal is to establish the ePA as a central storage location for health data. The DigiG sets the right course here,” says Elsner.

This is how redeeming the electronic prescription works

Pharmacies have been obliged to accept e-prescriptions since September 2022. Initially, it was only possible to redeem the prescription using the gematik e-prescription app or a paper printout with a QR code. Now the process also works via the eGK: The prescribing medical practice enters the e-prescription in the telematics infrastructure (TI). The institutions of the healthcare system such as surgeries, pharmacies and insurance companies are securely connected to one another via this infrastructure. Insured persons then present their eGK to the pharmacy. This allows the pharmacy to retrieve and redeem the e-prescription from the TI.

The digital process also makes work easier for doctors and pharmacists. There is no longer any need for printouts and manual signatures in the doctor’s office, and pharmacists no longer have to transfer prescriptions to their IT systems.

Current photos of the vdek CEOs for reporting can be found in our photo archive.

The Association of Substitute Funds e. V. (vdek) represents the interests and service provider of all six health insurance companies, which together insure more than 28 million people in Germany:

– Techniker Krankenkasse (TK), Twitter: @TK_Press

– BARMER, Twitter: @BARMER_Presse

– DAK Health, Twitter: @DAKHealth

– KKH Commercial Health Insurance, Twitter: @KKH_Politik

– hkk – Handelskrankenkasse, Twitter: @hkk_Presse

– HEK – Hanseatische Krankenkasse, Twitter: @HEKonline

The Association of Substitute Funds e. V. (vdek) was founded in Eisenach on May 20, 1912 under the name “Association of registered commercial relief funds (substitute funds)”. Until 2009, the association operated under the name “Association of Employee Health Insurance Funds e. V.” (VdAK).

More than 300 employees work at the vdek headquarters in Berlin. In the individual federal states, 15 state representations with a total of around 400 and more than 30 employees in the care bases ensure the regional presence of the substitute health insurance funds.