E-prescriptions should become mandatory: What will change for patients? | > – Guide

The e-prescription consists of a digital prescription code that is similar to a QR code. The code contains the data of the prescribed medicine and can be redeemed in the pharmacy just like the previous pink prescription slips, either with the personal health card, as a paper printout from the doctor’s practice or with the smartphone and the app “The e-prescription “.

If you want to use the e-recipe in digital form, you need a smartphone and the “The e-recipe” app, which can be downloaded from the Apple Store or Google Play Store. An NFC-enabled electronic health card and the insured person’s PIN are also required to use the app. These are available on request from the health insurance company. Whether the health card can already be used for the procedure can be seen from the six-digit access number that is printed in the upper right corner under the word “Gesundheitskarte” and the black, red and gold bar. Alternatively, insured persons can redeem e-prescriptions via the electronic health card in the pharmacy.

Yes. If you want, you can get the prescription in paper form as usual in the doctor’s office. However, the slip of paper with the prescription order is no longer pink, but a simple white printout with the corresponding prescription code, which can be read in the pharmacy. The printout is digitally signed and therefore valid without a doctor’s signature.

In the practice or in a video consultation, the doctor issues an electronic prescription after the examination. This creates the prescription code that is required for redemption in the pharmacy. You can open this code directly in the e-prescription app or alternatively have it printed out in practice.

The e-prescription can be redeemed in a local pharmacy as well as in an online pharmacy. All pharmacies in Germany are already prepared for e-prescriptions. By searching the website of app operator Gematik, patients can find nearby pharmacies that accept electronic prescriptions.

There are three ways to redeem an e-prescription at a pharmacy:

via the e-prescription app via the electronic health card at the card terminal of the pharmacy (a PIN is not required for this) via the printout of the e-prescription

The e-prescription is forgery-proof and is intended to simplify processes in the doctor’s office and pharmacy. It also has advantages for patients: they can use the e-prescription app to simply send the prescription to the pharmacy of their choice and find out whether they have the appropriate medication in stock. If not, they can order it with the app. That saves time and money.

In the future there will also be other functions, such as medication reminders, medication plans and an interaction check that can be used to check whether drugs are compatible with each other. In addition to the e-prescription for prescription drugs, other medical services such as remedies, aids or home nursing care are also to be gradually prescribed electronically.

Most medical practices are already technically able to issue e-prescriptions and should also use this opportunity. E-prescriptions will be mandatory from 2024.

The e-prescription is currently only available for people with statutory health insurance, private health insurance companies will gradually introduce it.

According to the Federal Ministry of Health, the secure telematics infrastructure (TI) in the healthcare system is used to transmit the e-prescription. The data of the e-prescription is encrypted several times during digital transmission and stored securely. The Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) has confirmed the general security of the e-prescription.