“E-Skin” allows prosthesis wearers to feel pressure and warmth again

Our sense of touch helps us feel the delicate weight of a butterfly on our finger and protects us when we touch a hot surface, for example. In addition, the receptors on our skin are also important for our communication: for example, when we hug someone, caress them for comfort or squeeze a hand. People with prostheses, on the other hand, sometimes have to get along without such sensations. “Even simple tasks like grasping an object become challenging for these patients,” said Tsuyoshi Sekitani, a researcher at Stanford University, USA, in a press release.

Researchers are developing e-skin that senses pressure and heat

So far, it has only been possible to recreate the sensory ability of biological skin – i.e. to construct an artificial skin that can perceive pressure or heat and pass it on to the nervous system – with relatively rigid electronics. But Tsuyoshi Sekitani and his colleagues have now, for the first time, developed the necessary components for a completely soft artificial skin that perceives and transmits these tactile stimuli. It is as thin as the outer layer of skin. Their system contains fully stretchable electronic components that convert stimuli such as pressure or temperature into electrical impulses and artificial synapses to communicate with the brain.

As the scientists write in their publication in Science, the key component of the skin system is a stretchable transistor composed of three layers of flexible plastics with appropriate electrical properties. Unlike previously available flexible transistors, they can be operated with a very low voltage of just 0.5 volts. “A lot of the challenge has been to advance the skin-like electronic materials so that they can be integrated into circuits complex enough to generate nerve-like impulse trains,” says Weichen Wang, first author of the paper. “In addition, the operating voltage must be low enough so that the artificial skin can be used safely on the human body.”

Immense possibilities for prostheses

The second component that connects these circuits and sensors to the biological nervous system is an artificial synapse. It’s also a transistor made of plastic, but it’s not part of a circuit, it regulates the flow of current to an electrode attached to a muscle.

The researchers used rats to show that their skin system works: Signals generated by the E-skin were able to trigger neuronal discharges in the animals’ motor cortex. The animals reacted to these stimuli with muscle twitching in their legs. According to the researchers, their artificial e-skin promises immense potential for innovative limb prostheses. The latter could not only restore movements and functions such as gripping, but also provide sensory feedback that helps the user to control the prosthesis more precisely. According to the scientists, the artificial skin could also be used in new types of robots or medical devices.