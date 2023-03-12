Ignoring the color of the parking stripes can cost you dearly, here’s where not to park to avoid penalties

The strips that delimit the parking spaces have been designed with the aim of guaranteeing a proper use of parking spaces. As is already known, they come in various colours, each with a specific meaning which alerts motorists to the type of use of the car park. There are 5 main types of colored stripes: white, blue, yellow, red and green. Let’s take a look at the legislation governing their use and analyze what the consequences are if the requirements are not respected.

Article 40 of the Highway Code first of all, it establishes that parking must be carried out within the strips that delimit the parking space so as not to hinder traffic or pedestrians. But what does the legislation specify with regard to i colors of the stripes dedicated to parking?

Let’s start with those white. They are the most sought after by every motorist because, as everyone knows, they indicate one area where free parking is allowedalways on condition that the car does not hinder the others and that there is no vertical signage to indicate the obligation to park temporarily. In this case it is permitted to park by indicating the arrival time on the “disc” and respecting the maximum time allowed indicated on the sign.

Blue, yellow and red stripes

When you come across an area bounded by blue stripes it means we are in an area of toll parking. In this case, before leaving the vehicle unattended, it is necessary to identify the nearest automatic parking meter totem, set a time by which to return, purchase and display the ticket on the dashboard.

The yellow stripes must ring an initial alarm bell. They usually indicate an area where parking is allowed only to authorized vehicles, the disabled, the police or public services. In this case, the parking ban is to be considered valid at any time. The red stripes instead delimit a rest area dedicated exclusively to residents of the area in possession of the label. Also in this case, parking is prohibited and the violation may lead to the application of a high fine.

The sanctions provided

If you own a car electric or plug-in hybridthen the green stripes will be reserved for your sustainable vehicle. The car parks delimited by this color are also equipped with columns for recharging the batteries. Finally the pink stripes. They were recently introduced and reserved exclusively for pregnant women or parents (of both sexes) of children up to 2 years of age.

Never underestimate the colors of the parking lines. If you misinterpret their meaning or ignore them completely, you risk hefty fines. For example, park on blue stripes without paying the ticket can cost you 41 euros, the same even if you park on the white lines bound to a time limit without respecting it. But the highest price you will pay for park on the strips reserved for special categoriesthe yellow ones, because in that case you insure yourself a fine of 84 euro and the curtailment of two points from the licence