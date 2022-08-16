Home Health EA partners with Marvel to reimagine FIFA’s ultimate team heroes as superheroes. – FIFA 23 – Gamereactor
EA partners with Marvel to reimagine FIFA's ultimate team heroes as superheroes.

EA partners with Marvel to reimagine FIFA's ultimate team heroes as superheroes.

EA has announced a partnership with Marvel that will see the FIFA Ultimate Team Heroes reimagined in FIFA 23, with new special illustrations depicting each player as a superhero.

As we were told in the press release, this collaboration will revolve around the World Cup game mode when it debuts post-launch. We’re told that each FUT hero will get their own illustration, inspired by Marvel Comics, which will recognize their careers at club and country level.

The collaboration will also feature a variety of other items that get Marvel spins, including tifos, kits, balls, and more, which are mentioned as free for FUT fans. On top of that, there will be an online Marvel Heroes comic book coming out later, and we’ve just been told we’ll learn more about it as we get closer to the holidays.

You can check out some of the reimagined heroes below, including Landon “The Brave” Donovan, Ricardo “The Anticipator” Carvalho, Claudio “Il Principino” Marchisio, Yaya “The Citadel” Touré and Park “Tigerheart” Ji-Sung. More Hero announcements to follow at a later date.

FIFA 23
