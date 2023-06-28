Each emergency doctor will be able to be a general practitioner for a thousand patients

To cope with the shortage of general practitioners, the medical guards will be involved. This is the provision of an amendment (which sees the Honorable Marta Schifone as the first signatory) to the INPS decree definitively approved today in the Senate. In detail, until 2026 each emergency doctor – i.e. the doctors in the sole role of primary care with an hourly assignment of 24 hours a week – will be able to take care of up to a thousand patients. It is now awaiting publication in the Official Gazette.

“Assistance to 1.5 million more Italians”

“It will bring assistance to one and a half million more citizens and safeguard the effectiveness of the medical guard”, announces Tommasa Maio, national secretary of Fimmg Continuity of Assistance. “In the context of serious shortages of professionals that afflicts many areas of the country, an emergency measure like this – continues Maio – is very important to contain the damages of the lack of planning. Especially when compared to the inertia of the Regions which on the one hand complain of shortages of doctors and on the other they continue to cause delays in the publication of calls for tenders for the training of new recruits in general medicine”. A delay, notes the Fimmg representative, which “prevents the Ministry from providing for the national notice and, therefore, from setting the date of the competition which would lead to strengthening increasingly widespread and effective assistance on the territory immediately after passing the competition” .

“There’s still a lot to do”

Also expressing relief is the General Secretary of Cittadinanzattiva Anna Lisa Mandorino. “Today’s news seems to us to be good news – says Mandorino – because it will make it possible to prevent millions of citizens from being left without a family doctor and will help guarantee the functioning of continuity of care. Clearly, there is still a lot to do, because the problem of shortcomings is a national theme, an issue that dramatically affects Northern Italy but which is also increasingly felt in many areas of the South”.

