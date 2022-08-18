THQ Nordic has announced that the remake of Alone in the Dark, the franchise’s forerunner that defined the survival horror genre and paved the way for classics like Resident Evil and Silent Hill, is coming to PlayStation 5. First launched in 1992, Alone in the Dark has since become the benchmark for subsequent immersive horror-adventure games thanks to its technical prowess. The development team Pieces Interactive has returned to the fundamentals of the series in terms of background settings this time, and has also updated and remade the game specifically for the new generation of players.

The Alone in the Dark remake’s development team includes Mikael Hedberg, writer of the cult horror games SOMA and Amnesia: The Dark Descent, who wrote the most compelling story of the past 10 years. One of the top-rated narrative horror experiences. Guy Davis, partner of legendary director Guillermo del Toro, contributed monster designs to the game. Combined with the eerie and haunting melodies of Doom Jazz master Jason Köhnen, the game creates a tense, twisted and unforgettable soundscape.

In Alone in the Dark, players will experience the full original story, but also incorporate characters, locations and themes from the original ’90s trilogy. Even knowing nothing about the original won’t prevent players from enjoying the game, but fans of the series will have a lot of déjà vu.

The Alone in the Dark remake is set in the gothic American South of the 1920s—a noir story with elements of classic Lovecraftian horror. In this world, there are familiar people and things, as well as surreal new interventions. Players will revisit the expanded and remodeled Derceto mansion (the main setting of the game’s 1992 release), as well as other Derceto-related locations. The original protagonists, Emily Hartwood and Edward Carnby, are playable characters, and all enemies are new and original designs, but elements of the previous game can still be seen.

Alone in the Dark remake focuses on the gameplay of the classic horror survival game. Players will explore the environment, solve puzzles, and experience deep psychological original horror plots; while fighting against supernatural monsters, they will also experience blood-thumping action and battles. The official launch date of the game has not yet been announced, and more relevant information will be announced in the future.