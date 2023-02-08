There is one symptom that we shouldn’t underestimate when it comes to early Alzheimer’s: that’s what it is.

Juvenile-onset Alzheimer’s (also called early-onset) is a rare form of dementia that affects people younger than 65 years of age. About 5-6% of people with Alzheimer’s develop symptoms before the age of 65, according to US research. Certainly not a small number.

For most people with Juvenile-onset Alzheimer’s, the cause is not related to any single genetic mutation. Experts don’t fully know why some people get the disease at a younger age than others, but in some cases this neurodegenerative disease can result from mutations in one of three genes (APP, PSEN1 or PSEN2), which can potentially be passed on to other family members. But how to recognize if you are suffering from early Alzheimer’s? Here are various symptoms to watch out for (and one you shouldn’t underestimate).

Early Alzheimer’s: symptoms

You can begin to suspect you have early Alzheimer’s when you start experiencing this series of symptoms, the first of which is the first alarm bell that should not be underestimated:

short-term memory loss : everyone can forget something, but if many times you need a concept to be repeated several times to avoid forgetting it then you should start asking yourself some questions about your state of health.

: everyone can forget something, but if many times you need a concept to be repeated several times to avoid forgetting it then you should start asking yourself some questions about your state of health. difficulty planning events : If you or a loved one is having difficulty following a plan of action (such as paying bills) you should be concerned.

: If you or a loved one is having difficulty following a plan of action (such as paying bills) you should be concerned. difficulty completing daily tasks : Those suffering from this disorder may have difficulty concentrating. Everyday tasks that require critical thinking can start to get complicated.

: Those suffering from this disorder may have difficulty concentrating. Everyday tasks that require critical thinking can start to get complicated. lose track of time : you may forget what day it is and, over time, even forget where you are at a particular moment.

: you may forget what day it is and, over time, even forget where you are at a particular moment. you can’t find the right words in a speech

in a speech visual difficulties

continuous loss of objects even around the house

even around the house extreme mood swings

If you experience memory problems, contact a specialized doctor immediately. Getting a diagnosis involves a medical exam and possibly cognitive testing, a neurological exam, and/or brain imaging. It is also important to write down any symptoms of memory loss or other cognitive difficulties that you can then share with your doctor. Keep in mind that there is no test that confirms the presence of Alzheimer’s disease. A diagnosis is made only after a thorough medical evaluation.

